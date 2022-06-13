Surfboard Market to observe USD 2.72 Bn incremental growth | Driven by the increasing popularity of adaptive surfing | Technavio

The global surfboard market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The market is characterized by the presence of numerous large, small, and medium-sized manufacturers. Most of the large and established players have extensive sales and distribution networks globally, whereas most small players are concentrated in the regional markets. Vendors compete based on parameters such as price, quality, technology, brand identity, and distribution. Technavio identifies Beachbeat Surfboards, Channel Island Surfboards, Firewire Ltd., Global Surf Industries, Hobie Cat Co., Infinity SUP, NSP Surfboards, Quiksilver Inc., Rusty Surfboards Inc., and XANADU SURF DESIGNS as some of the major market participants.

The rising educational surfing courses will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increasing adoption of do-it-yourself (DIY) surfboards will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Surfboard Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Surfboard Market is segmented as below:

Product

Shortboards



Longboards



Others

End-user

Recreational Users



Professional Users

Distribution Channel

Specialty Stores



Hypermarkets And Supermarkets



Online Retail



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

By product, the market will observe significant growth in the shortboards segment. Shortboards are customizable and are good for surfers of all skill levels. In addition, the increasing number of product launches is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Based on the end-users, recreational users are exhibiting high demand for surfboards. Similarly, in terms of distribution channel, the specialty stores segment will account for maximum sales of surfboards during the forecast period.

About 31% of the market's growth is expected to originate from North America. The increasing popularity of various watersports in the US and the growth of inbound tourism are contributing to the growth of the regional market. The US is the key market for surfboards in North America.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our surfboard market report covers the following areas:

Surfboard Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the surfboard market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the surfboard market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Surfboard Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist surfboard market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the surfboard market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the surfboard market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of surfboard market vendors

Surfboard Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, Australia, Brazil, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Beachbeat Surfboards, Channel Island Surfboards, Firewire Ltd., Global Surf Industries, Hobie Cat Co., Infinity SUP, NSP Surfboards, Quiksilver Inc., Rusty Surfboards Inc., and XANADU SURF DESIGNS Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

