SurFURS Fetch Waves And Top Dog Honors At 14th Annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon

Throughout July and August, approximately 170 potential future Top SurFUR Dogs and their favorite people partners trained with the experts at SoCal Surf Dogs with 100% of the proceeds supporting Helen Woodward Animal Center's orphan pets and programs. Showing off these newly fetched skills on the water, surf dogs "hung 20" at Sunday's Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon.

Helen Woodward's annual Surf Dog competition, established in 2005, was the first-of-its-kind to turn 'dogs on surfboards' into a platform to raise life-saving funds and remind the world that "man's best friend" can do phenomenal things.

Sunday's live-streamed event featured more than 80 dogs competing in different weight classes for the coveted title of "Top Surf Dog 2019." The canine competitors rode into 10-minute heats with help from their human parents in front of a panel of judges consisting of celebrities, surf pros and aficionados.

Each dog was judged on their ability to ride the waves, stay on the board and show off their surf spirit. First, second, and third place winners were awarded for each weight class and the first-place winners moved on to the finals – Best-In-Surf. But the fun on the water didn't end there. A unique freestyle surf contest awarded points for creativity! Dogs rode tandem with their best friends and even their favorite humans, and performed eye-catching tricks in costumes to wow the judges.

For the 14th year, surf dogs and their human parents were fundraising and catching waves with tail-wagging enthusiasm for a good cause. 100% of the proceeds from the annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon support the life-saving work at Helen Woodward Animal Center.

Watch the broadcast on https://www.facebook.com/surfdogsurfathon/.

For more information on the Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon, visit www.animalcenter.org or call 858-756-4117.

SOURCE Helen Woodward Animal Center

Related Links

http://www.animalcenter.org/

