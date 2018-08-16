Surge Achieves Seven Straight Years On The Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies In America List

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the seventh straight year Surge, an onshore software consulting firm offering America's best software engineers, on demand, at an affordable price, has been named to the Inc. 5000 list, recognizing the fastest-growing companies in America. Less than four percent of Inc 5000 applicants ever achieve the list seven consecutive years. Surge joins a prestigious group of companies that includes Microsoft, Oracle and Intuit. This year Surge ranked #1488 on the list as it continues to provide its clients with access to an elite pool of over 350 senior onshore software engineers.

This achievement comes after the recent acquisition of Surge by its parent company Catalyte. Catalyte uses artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to identify, upskill and deploy high-performing teams to deliver product engineering and enterprise applications for Fortune 1000 companies.

"We are proud to see Surge as one of the esteemed companies on the Inc. 5000 list. With Surge's network of on-demand, elite engineers, and Catalyte's ability to create a new base of software developers in the US, we are fundamentally changing the traditional IT services outsourcing model," states Jacob Hsu, CEO of Catalyte.

"Surge and Catalyte have combined forces to create one of the largest American software engineering services companies," said Matt Mackay, founder of Surge. "Being on this list for seven years shows how in-demand our services are and how much more Surge and Catalyte can offer to the market."

With Surge, clients have the ability to add elite resources to an existing team to meet critical deadlines, fill a position for a specific technology stack or staff an entire SCRUM team for a project, all with a flexible month-to-month contract.

Boasting an impressive client list that includes some of the largest companies and well-known brands in the world such as Under Armour, McKesson, Stanley Black & Decker, Discovery, Marsh & McLennan, Verizon and Ralph Lauren, Surge has solidified itself as the top choice in onshore outsourcing.

About Surge

Surge is an onshore provider of custom web, cloud, mobile, digital, and desktop software development and consulting services to clients in every industry, from hot startups to Fortune 500 companies. Founded in 2007 and listed on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest growing companies for seven straight years, Surge has successfully delivered hundreds of software products, apps, and solutions to its clients using a proven agile/scrum development process combined with an elite group of North American software professionals. Simply put, Surge offers America's best software engineers, on demand, at rates 30-50% less than the competition.

About Catalyte

Catalyte advances human potential for the digital economy. We use artificial intelligence to identify individuals, regardless of background, who have the innate potential and cognitive ability to be great software developers. For over 15 years, Catalyte's predictive analytics platform has hired, upskilled and deployed high-performing teams to deliver product engineering and enterprise applications for Fortune 1000 companies. Our hiring model and intensive onboarding process rapidly create teams that have exponentially higher levels of production and quality than anyone else. With development centers in Baltimore, Chicago and Portland, Ore., Catalyte has created a diverse and US-based technology workforce to help companies scale software innovation. For more information about Catalyte, visit www.catalyte.io.

