Surge Energy America Announces Being Selected as an Honoree for Houston Business Journal's Inaugural Innovation Awards

HOUSTON, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge Energy US Holdings Company ("Surge Energy") today announced that it has been selected as an honoree for Houston Business Journal's Inaugural Innovation Awards.

The honorees will be featured in a special section of the Houston Business Journal's September 27 weekly edition and celebrated at the Fast 100 and Innovation Awards event September 26.

Surge Energy's consideration for the award was based on the culture of the company, which from its origin strived to be different by encouraging innovation and outside the box thinking. This culture is what led to drilling and completing a 3.4 mile well, the longest known lateral in the Permian Basin earlier this year.

"Surge's founding principles and values are the true innovation that have made Surge a different kind of oil company," stated CEO Linhua Guan. "We are extremely proud of our team's ability to tackle the hardest business and technical challenges and believe this is what has led to our strong track record of profitability and growth."

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploitation, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin of West Texas, one of three primary sub-basins of the Permian Basin. Surge Energy is headquartered in Houston, Texas and currently holds approximately 85,000 net acres in the Permian Basin. For more information, visit our website at www.surgeenergya.com.

