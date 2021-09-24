Surge Energy America Recognized as Honoree for Houston Business Journal's 2021 Innovation Awards

HOUSTON, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge Energy US Holdings Company ("Surge Energy" or the "Company") announces the Company has been selected as an honoree for the Houston Business Journal's 2021 Innovation Awards.

The list of honorees for this award was announced by Houston Business Journal on August 3, 2021 and is featured in a special section of the Houston Business Journal's September 24th edition.

Surge Energy's consideration for the award was based on the recent construction of the Dragon electrical substation connecting 138kV utility transmission system into the company's power-line infrastructure as well as the method in which the facility was constructed. This electrical method of powering Surge Energy's operations nearly eliminates well-site generator usage and significantly decreases GHG emissions. The efficient manner in which the facility was built led to a zero-incident safety performance and significant cost reductions for the project.

Surge Energy was listed in the Houston Business Journal's 2019 Inaugural Innovation Awards and is proud to make the list for second time in three years.

"Surge is proud to be honored for this year's Houston Business Journal's 2021 Innovation Awards," stated Chief Executive Officer Linhua Guan. "This accomplishment is the latest demonstration of the innovation of Surge's people as well as Surge's commitment to sustainability."

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy US Holdings Company is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploitation, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin of West Texas, one of three primary sub-basins of the Permian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and currently holds approximately 113,000 net acres in the Permian Basin. Based on a December 2020 Railroad Commission of Texas report, Surge was one of only two internationally sponsored companies in the top 20 oil producers in the state of Texas. Surge was the only oil and gas production company recognized by the Houston Business Journal's Best Places to Work Lists in both 2020 and 2021. For more information, visit our website at www.SurgeEnergyA.com.

