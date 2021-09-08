Surge Energy America Recognized on Houston Business Journal's Best Places to Work List for Second Consecutive Year

HOUSTON, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge Energy US Holdings Company ("Surge Energy" or the "Company") announces being recognized on the Houston Business Journal's 2021 Best Places to Work list for the second consecutive year.

The list of finalists for this award was announced by Houston Business Journal on September 2, 2021. On November 4, 2021, the ranking of the finalists will be announced by Houston Business Journal.

The Houston Business Journal's Best Places to Work is based on an independent survey completed by the employees of nominated companies. The survey is conducted by Quantum Workplace, and the finalists fall into four size categories. Surge Energy is listed in the "Medium" category which includes companies ranging from 50-99 local employees in the Houston area. Honorees will be featured in the print edition of Houston Business Journal on November 4, 2021.

Surge Energy is the only onshore oil and gas production company recognized for this honor in 2021, and the only oil and gas production company recognized consecutively in 2020 and 2021.

"Surge is proud to a part of HBJ's Best Places to Work in 2021," stated Chief Executive Officer Linhua Guan. "Obtaining a place on this list two years in a row is evidence of our on-going commitment to Surge's greatest asset, its people."

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy US Holdings Company is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploitation, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin of West Texas, one of three primary sub-basins of the Permian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and currently holds approximately 113,000 net acres in the Permian Basin. Based on a Railroad Commission of Texas report, Surge was one of only two internationally sponsored companies in the top 20 oil producers in the state of Texas in 2019. For more information, visit our website at www.SurgeEnergyA.com.

