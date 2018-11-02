Surge Energy To Present At Bank Of America Merrill Lynch Leveraged Finance Conference

HOUSTON, Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Moss Creek Resources Holdings, Inc. (the "Company"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Surge Energy US Holdings Company, today announced that it will be presenting and hosting one-on-one meetings at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Leveraged Finance Conference in Boca Raton, FL from December 3rd to December 5th, 2018.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Dexter Burleigh, will present with the presentation scheduled at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time on December 5th. Mr. Burleigh will join Chief Financial Officer James Welch, Director of Planning and Economics Travis Guidry and Director of Treasury and Commercial Brandy Yelton to host one-on-one meetings on Tuesday, December 4th and Wednesday December 5th. The Company will be uploading the presentation material to its VDR site.

About Surge Energy US Holdings Company

Surge Energy US Holdings Company is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploitation, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin of West Texas, one of three primary sub-basins of the Permian Basin. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas and currently holds approximately 83,000 net acres in the Permian Basin. For more information, visit our website at www.surgeenergya.com.

SOURCE Surge Energy

Related Links

http://www.surgeenergya.com/

