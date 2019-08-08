Surge in Cyberattacks on Smart Buildings Propels Global IT/OT Security Market

"Today, smart devices control building management activities, including temperature control, access and lighting control, communication, and safety systems in many enterprises. Such converged IT/OT environment has made enterprises more vulnerable to cyberattacks," said Swetha R Krishnamoorthi , Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "With diverse protocols, hardware, and software systems, the OT devices controlling building operations provide a heterogeneous environment. Coupled with IT devices and a common network connection, the attack surface expands, providing a thriving ground for cyber adversaries to play on."

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/3o4

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, IT/OT Security Convergence for Building Technologies, delves into the key trends in the IT/OT security market, identifies the drivers and restraints, and sheds light on the competitive landscape and evolving market share of major participants. Based on a thorough analysis, it seeks to generate a forecast for the global market, identifying future opportunities for IT/OT systems across industry verticals.

In 2018, the Americas accounted for 43.6% of the total revenue share, followed closely by the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region at 40.7%; Asia-Pacific (APAC) was a distant third at 15.7%. However, with a majority of opportunities for IT/OT security solution vendors predicted to arise from the EMEA and APAC regions, this is set to turn around.

"A positive economic outlook in the Western European countries and increasing demand from Australia, China, and India will drive higher revenues in the EMEA and APAC regions," noted R Krishnamoorthi. "Most of the requirement will arise from the healthcare, finance, and hospitality sectors."

Vendors in the IT/OT security space can capitalize on this development by:

Incorporating automation capabilities in existing solutions by leveraging machine learning and deep learning algorithms to customize threat prevention and handling.

to customize threat prevention and handling. Employing a partnership-based, go-to-market (GTM) strategy to access a wider customer base.

(GTM) strategy to access a wider customer base. Offering vertical-specific solutions and targeted GTM strategies for faster customer acquisitions.

and targeted GTM strategies for faster customer acquisitions. Focusing on threat-handling in addition to endpoint visibility and threat monitoring to ensure a complete solution for the enterprise.

IT/OT Security Convergence for Building Technologies is part of Frost & Sullivan's Information and Communications Technology research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

IT/OT Security Convergence for Building Technologies

ME8F-74

Contact:

Francesca Valente

T: +1 210.348.1012

E: Francesca.Valente@frost.com

http://ww2.frost.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

http://www.frost.com

