Surge in Demand for Lithotripsy for Non-invasiveness, Low Risk of Failure Creates Opportunities in Lithotripsy Device Market, Innovations of Laser-based Products to Expand Growth Vistas, TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Introduced in the early 1980s, lithotripsy revolutionized the treatment of kidney stone disease for being the only non- invasive treatment, meaning the one that required with no incision or internal telescopic device. Patients who once required major surgery for the removal of kidney stones could now be treated with lithotripsy, not requiring even an incision.

By definition, lithotripsy involves treating kidney stones by transmitting focused ultrasonic energy or shock waves directly to the stone first located with fluoroscopy or ultrasound. The energy transmitted break a large stone into smaller pieces to pass through urine.

Meanwhile, in its two-plus decades of existence since it was first used in the U.S, the outcome of lithotripsy is not the same for all patients. While some patients are unlikely to experience a successful outcome following lithotripsy, there may be some who are more likely to clear their stones. Besides this, there are some risks involved with lithotripsy, including internal bleeding, infection, or even kidney damage.

Nonetheless, for both favorable and unfavorable factors, lithotripsy is now well-recognized for the treatment of kidney stones that requires a set of specialty medical devices meant for it. This has led the development of a multi-million dollar lithotripsy device market, which was valued at US$ 705.5 Mn in 2017.

Lithotripsy Device Market – Key Findings of the Report

Emergence of Novel Technologies to Add Extra Stars of Growth

For lithotripsy, the emergence of a slew laser-based techniques, which are either adminstered independently or in combination, have expanded the scope of treatment

Mosses technology is a new laser technique that separates water between the stone and the laser tip. Another novel technique - Lumenis, Moses Holmium technology is a combination of fiber and Holmium laser to treat stones present in difficult to reach places in the kidney.

Dusting is another novel technique within the umbrella of lithotripsy to remove stones without using the basket, whereas the pop-dusting technique is used to remove multiple stone fragments.

A new laser technology for lithotripsy is thulium laser. The advantages of the technique are small fibers, increase in stone ablation, and higher flexibility.

RevoLix DUO is a combination of Thulium and Holmium laser, offered by LISA Laser products GmbH. The technique is used for urological application of lithotripsy.

New Product Launches, Patent Approvals to Boost Growth

The focus of large players for the development of technologically advanced products coupled with product approvals is playing a key role in the growth of lithotripsy devices market. In May 2018, Dornier MedTech rolled out a new product Dornier Delta III and SmartLitho Lithotripter system. Later, in July 2018, Dornier MedTech received approval from Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Agency for Delta III in Japan.

In another key development in the lithotripsy device market vendor landscape, in April 2018, Olympus Corporation acquired Cybersonics Inc. for innovations in system design and production technology of lithotripsy devices.

Extracorporeal Lithotripsy Segment to hold Leading Share

The extracorporeal lithotripsy segment is predicted to continue to hold leading share among other key products in the lithotripsy device market. The increasing prevalence of pancreatic, biliary, and ureteral stones account for growth in the extracorporeal lithotripsy segment of the market.

North America to Continue to Remain Frontrunner

Powered by the U.S., North America is predicted to continue to remain at the forefront of the lithotripsy devices market. Significant number of product approvals for the large occurrence of kidney stones in the country makes North America frontrunner among other key regions in the lithotripsy devices market.

Lithotripsy Device Market – Growth Drivers

Surge in the number of lithotripsy surgeries primarily fuels the lithotripsy device market.

Increasing reimbursement scenarios for lithotripsy procedures indirectly creates opportunities in lithotripsy device market.

Lithotripsy Device Market – Key Players

Boston Scientific Corporation

C.R. Bard Inc.

EDAP TMS

Dornier MedTech

KARL STORZ

EMS

Olympus Corporation

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Cook

Richard Wolf GmbH

