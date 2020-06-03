Surge Of BOTOX And Facelift Procedures Post-Coronavirus In Seattle

SEATTLE, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As plastic surgeons in Seattle are allowed to open their doors with caution following the state-wide stay-at-home order, Seattle Plastic Surgery has seen the amount of BOTOX and facelift consultations double in volume. With injectable and surgical appointments now allowed to go ahead, patients come to Seattle Plastic Surgery with new outlooks and goals following COVID-19 lockdown and quarantine.

Facelifts and BOTOX offer non-invasive options for full face rejuvenation. Facelift procedures like the mini facelift feature smaller incisions, shorter recovery time, and less surgery. BOTOX can instantly smooth lines on the face, commonly used for forehead lines, frown lines, and crows feet. While existing patients return to refresh their BOTOX, many of these consultations are new patients with a renewed outlook on life following the COVID-19 pandemic's effect on Seattle.

Dr. Javad Sajan of Seattle Plastic Surgery said, "Patients are coming back more motivated to look their best and take care of themselves. They feel that life is short and that they don't want to live their lives unhappy with the way they look."

To account for this increased demand and to comply with continued social distancing, Seattle Plastic Surgery offers all patients virtual consultations and has seen the use of technology prior to plastic surgery. In addition to more virtual availability, Seattle Plastic Surgery uses software tools like Price Simulator to allow patients an engaging experience and to receive a preliminary price quote before ever coming into the office. Plastic surgery pricing for mini facelifts at Seattle Plastic Surgery begins at $4,995 and BOTOX starts at $269 for 30 units.

