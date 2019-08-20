Surgeon Makes It His Career Mission to Bring Relief to Chronic Headache/Migraine Sufferers With Proven Procedure

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Patients come to Peled Migraine Surgery from around the globe seeking relief from debilitating chronic headaches, migraines and neck pain — the kind that leave people feeling hopeless and desperate. And in 88 percent of cases, they leave with a minimum 50 percent reduction in frequency, duration or severity of their symptoms. About one third are pain-free.

Ronny underwent outpatient peripheral nerve surgery from Dr. Peled that put an end to the chronic migraines that were negatively impacting his quality of life.

Meet Ziv M. Peled, MD, a Harvard-trained and board-certified plastic and peripheral nerve surgeon who has earned a reputation as one of the foremost authorities on peripheral nerve surgery. His patients are from all walks of life and range in age from teenagers to seniors. They include a retired professional football player, and a former member of the U.S. Olympic ski team, whose career was in jeopardy from the effects of chronic pain, and all too many individuals who thought suicide might be their only escape from relentless headaches and migraines.

Dr. Peled's patients are those for whom traditional methods have failed. He assesses — through medical history, a physical exam and nerve blocks — whether peripheral nerve compression in their head or neck may account for their pain and, if yes, whether they are good candidates for peripheral nerve surgery. The procedures are performed on an outpatient basis and involve incisions through various areas of the head and neck, identifying the offending nerves, safely protecting them and removing any of the mechanically compressive tissues. In some situations, if the nerves are too damaged, they are transected, but in most cases, this is only in areas where very little loss of sensation would occur. The vast majority of Dr. Peled's procedures have resulted in a significant lessening of pain or permanent pain relief for his patients — so much so that he has made it his career mission to educate patients and the medical community about peripheral nerve surgery.

"I have witnessed such significant improvements in my patients' lives from these operations that I want to do all in my power to help those who are needlessly suffering with chronic headaches and migraines. I consider it an absolute privilege to share my knowledge and experience with the medical community and the general public," said Dr. Peled, who has performed hundreds of these types of procedures over the last decade. "Hearing from a mom whose child is now pain-free or receiving a photo of a patient crossing the finish line of a race when they could barely walk before brings me profound satisfaction and joy."

And there is no shortage of individuals in need of his services and these procedures overall. In fact, migraines are the third most prevalent and the sixth most debilitating illness in the world, with millions of people suffering chronic, daily migraines — meaning at least 15 migraine days per month.

Dr. Peled laments that while peripheral nerve surgery provides clear benefits to a significant percentage of unremitting headache and neck pain sufferers, there are few board-certified plastic surgeons trained in peripheral nerve surgery. Yet he is doing what he can to change that as an active member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, where he teaches other surgeons to perform these operations; as a member of the American Society for Peripheral Nerve, where he lectures frequently on the topic; and as an international lecturer on the procedure. He has even been a guest on such medical programs as CBS' The Doctors and is co-editing a book on headache and migraine surgery.

Dr. Peled's offices are located in San Francisco and Walnut Creek, California. For more information about Dr. Peled, his practice and peripheral nerve surgery, go to peledmigrainesurgery.com or call 415-916-8342.

