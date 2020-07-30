Surgeon-to-the-Stars and Social Media Sensation "Dr. Cat" Begovic to Star in the Fall Season of Dr. 90210 on E! Entertainment

Dr. 90210 will delve deep into the stories of patients through their dramatic and life-changing transformations. As Dr. Cat insightfully states, "It may seem like plastic surgery is all about the outside...but it's really all about this inside." Dr. Cat's clients – from big screen starlets to soccer moms - come from all over the world to her concierge, posh Beverly Hills practice for their "Dr. Cat signature" body-beautifying procedures and an unparalleled patient experience.

Follow the unapologetically stereotype challenging doc who dons scrubs by day and sky-high stilettos by night as she takes you behind-the-scenes of both her professional and personal lives. Viewers are sure to be charmed by Dr. Cat's refreshing candor, care, and kindness, while glued to the tube as she conducts her many meticulous makeovers. Her steadfast commitment to the delicate patient-doctor relationship, unequivocal transparency, and continual quest to break barriers in the industry is a cut above the rest. From contoured cores to whittled middles and more, get ready to tune in and catch Dr. Cat perform the latest cosmetic craze.

About Dr. Cat

Dr. Cat Begovic is a Beverly Hills and Los Angeles -based, Board-certified Plastic Surgeon specializing in tummy tucks, "mommy makeovers," labiaplasty, liposuction, bbl, breast augmentation, and other in-demand, cosmetic/corrective procedures. A Harvard University graduate earning honors in Molecular and Cellular Biology, Dr. Cat went on to achieve her medical degree from UCLA and has been in private practice for over 10 successful years. Known for her unabashed, unique style and for being an unapologetic perfectionist, Dr. Cat possesses a distinguished list of academic accolades, including scoring a perfect SAT to being recognized as a Presidential Scholar and Westinghouse Science Winner twice honored at the White House. At UCLA, she successfully completed two highly competitive medical residencies: Head and Neck Cancer and Reconstruction Surgery as well as Plastic Surgery.

A tireless proponent of female empowerment and individual beauty, Dr. Cat's unbridled passion for performing female aesthetic transformations is shared over her huge media platform @beautybydrcat where fans and followers view mini, daily doses of her massively appealing, straight-from-the-O.R "docu-series." Her uncompromising perfectionism and artistic prowess are made famous by her fastidious techniques that leave jaw-dropping results, minimal bruising, imperceptible nearly invisible scars, and quick recovery.

A skincare savant and beauty expert, Dr. Cat founded MD Glam, a bestselling line of cutting-edge, anti-aging skincare essentials with her husband Binais. The celeb-coveted collection features six, game-changing products based on Dr. Cat's very own extensive, scientifically advanced skin-care research and passion for women to pamper themselves with luxurious skincare.

Dr. Cat inspires women to know that "anything they can dream, they can accomplish." She is indeed a #girlboss and seeks to empower women to believe in and celebrate themselves.

