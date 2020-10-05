Surgeon Took Matter in his Hands to Fight Price Gouging, Poor Quality and Shortage by Making Disposable Face Mask in USA

With the frustration of shortage, price gouging and very poor quality of imported masks, Dr. Singh decided to start manufacturing of Disposable Face Mask in the USA for better control over quality and price. This led to the foundation of GS Medical, a small, local, US based manufacturing firm was started in July 2020 in Thomasville, NC.

Main goal for GS Medical is to provide better quality and fairly priced disposable face masks made in the USA, to the community as well as medical professionals and facilities. With the COVID-19 spreading and shutting down businesses and increasing worries about the health, finances and lifestyle, GS Medical was able to provide jobs to the local community instead of spending money in importing face mask from China.

GS Medical has supported local community by providing charity to local schools, colleges and other necessary places by donating free masks. "My goal in life is to help other people and community as much as possible, like I have done in my other endeavors and medical practice," said CEO Dr. Gajendra Singh of GS Medical. He also added "I want anyone to reach out to me directly if anything I can do to help. By supporting this small business, community is actually supporting themselves and people working here."

GS Medical offer retail and wholesale purchase on its website https://gsmedic.com. It offers great discount for medical professionals, teachers, firefighters, law enforcement and medical facilities. For large purchases and discounts for the businesses and medical facilities, the company can be reached by email [email protected]

