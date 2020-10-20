Surgere Recognized for Significant Employee Growth at 2020 Cascade Capital Business Growth Awards

Surgere was chosen for growing their employee numbers by nearly 300%. Tweet this

"It is an exciting honor to be the recipient of this award acknowledging employee growth," said President and CEO, William Wappler. "This is not possible without the dedicated team of employees who make Surgere what it is today. I dreamed of a company built around a culture of trust, hard work, integrity, and fun with employees who dedicate their time to clients. Surgere is all about making Raving Fans both with our clients and our employees. This award is a testament to this commitment."

The Cascade Capital Business Growth Awards honor businesses from Summit, Medina, Stark, Portage, Wayne, Ashland, and Holmes counties. Cascade Capital's primary business focus is to provide capital expansion financing to small and mid-sized companies throughout Northeastern Ohio. This year's awards celebration took place virtually due to COVID-19.

About Surgere:

Surgere is a leading technology company specializing in sensor-based science that provides never before seen 99.9% accuracy and wide-spread visibility throughout the Supply Chain. Surgere's patented technology & proprietary software empowers the world's leading brands with unparalleled end-to-end supply chain analytics, high-fidelity data, and sensor-based solutions to "see" inventory.

To learn more, please visit www.surgere.com or follow us @SurgereIoT.

