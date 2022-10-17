Surgical Apparel Market to grow by USD 3.04 Bn by 2026, Rise in stringent government regulations to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the surgical apparel market, operating in the healthcare industry. The report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 3.04 billion, at a CAGR of 14.38% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Surgical Apparel Market 2022-2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

AD Surgical, Ansell Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Dynarex Corp., Medline Industries Inc., Owens and Minor Inc., Paul Hartmann AG, Priontex, and Synergy Medical Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

The rise in stringent government regulations has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, Technical challenges and the growing stringency of regulatory policies might hamper the market growth. Request Free Sample Report.

Surgical Apparel Market Segmentation

Based on geographic segmentation, 37% of the market's originated from North America during the forecast period. In addition, the disposable category leads the growth under the type segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.

Type

Disposable



Reusable

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The research provides a current review of the market's geographic distribution. Given its recent rapid growth, North America is anticipated to present a number of chances for market vendors to expand over the forecast period. The rising bacterial infections and hospital-acquired illnesses would support the growth of the surgical apparel market in North America. Buy Sample Report.

Surgical Apparel Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The surgical apparel market report covers the following areas:

Surgical Apparel Market Size

Surgical Apparel Market Trends

Surgical Apparel Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rise in stringent government regulations as one of the prime reasons driving the Surgical Apparel Market growth during the next few years. Download Free Sample Report.

Surgical Apparel Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist surgical apparel market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the surgical apparel market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the surgical apparel market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the surgical apparel market, vendors

Surgical Apparel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.38% Market growth 2022-2026 $3.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.40 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Canada, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AD Surgical, Ansell Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Dynarex Corp., Medline Industries Inc., Owens and Minor Inc., Paul Hartmann AG, Priontex, and Synergy Medical Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Disposable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Reusable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AD Surgical

Ansell Ltd.

Cardinal Health Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Dynarex Corp.

Medline Industries Inc.

Owens and Minor Inc.

Paul Hartmann AG

Priontex

Synergy Medical Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

