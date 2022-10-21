Surgical Clips Market Size to Grow by USD 152.57 Mn, Global Healthcare Supplies Market Considered as Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global surgical clips market has been categorized as a part of the global healthcare supplies market. The market primarily covers manufacturers of medical products, including all categories of supplies such as consumables and disposables like safety needles, syringes, and catheters. The parent market, the global healthcare equipment market, also includes products and companies that are engaged in R&D of a variety of product categories, including instruments, capital equipment, accessories, implants, and consumables that are used for the monitoring, diagnosis, and treatment of various diseases.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Surgical Clips Market 2022-2026

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the overall market environment, the current market scenario, and the latest trends and drivers. Request Latest FREE PDF Sample Report

Surgical Clips Market 2022-2026: Scope

The surgical clips market report covers the following areas:

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to view 100 reports and download 5 reports every month

Surgical Clips Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Ackermann Instrumente GmbH, Amsel Medical Corp., B. Braun SE, Boston Scientific Corp., Changzhou Lookmed Medical Instrument Co. Ltd., Edwards Lifesciences Corp., Gebruder Martin GmbH and Co. KG, Grena Ltd., Hangzhou Kangji Medical Instruments Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, LeMaitre Vascular Inc., Medtronic Plc, Mizuho Medical Co. Ltd., Novo Surgical Inc., Peters Surgical, Qingdao DMD Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Scanlan International Inc., Sklar Surgical Instruments, STERIS Plc, and Teleflex Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Surgical Clips Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Hospitals And Clinics



Ambulatory Surgery Centers

The surgical clips market share growth in the hospitals and clinics segment will be significant during the forecast period. Hospitals and clinics offer a large number of inpatient and outpatient services. The overall cost of surgeries in specialized operating rooms can increase the cost burden for patients. In such cases, surgical products such as surgical clips can be used to reduce the overall cost of the surgical procedure and, at the same time, minimize infection and reduce the surgery time. Hence, they are widely adopted by hospitals and clinics.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Rest Of World (ROW)

42% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for surgical clips market in North America. The growing number of chronic conditions and an increasing number of surgical procedures will facilitate the surgical clips market growth in North America over the forecast period. Buy Full Report

Surgical Clips Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist surgical clips market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the surgical clips market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the surgical clips market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the surgical clips market, vendors

Related Reports:

Global Vena Cava Clips and Filters Market Forecast 2019-2023: This report extensively covers vena cava clips and filter market segmentation by product (IVCF and SVCF) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW). 44% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The vena cava clips and filter market share growth by the IVCF segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Surgical Plier's Market by Type and Geography -Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers surgical plier's market segmentation by type (disposable and reusable) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). 43% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The surgical plier's market share growth by the disposable segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Surgical Clips Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 152.57 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.15 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Japan, China, Germany, and Ukraine Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ackermann Instrumente GmbH, Amsel Medical Corp., B. Braun SE, Boston Scientific Corp., Changzhou Lookmed Medical Instrument Co. Ltd., Edwards Lifesciences Corp., Gebruder Martin GmbH and Co. KG, Grena Ltd., Hangzhou Kangji Medical Instruments Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, LeMaitre Vascular Inc., Medtronic Plc, Mizuho Medical Co. Ltd., Novo Surgical Inc., Peters Surgical, Qingdao DMD Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Scanlan International Inc., Sklar Surgical Instruments, STERIS Plc, and Teleflex Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Hospitals and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Hospitals and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Ambulatory surgery centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Ambulatory surgery centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Ambulatory surgery centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Ambulatory surgery centers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Ambulatory surgery centers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Ukraine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Ukraine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Ukraine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Ukraine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Ukraine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Ackermann Instrumente GmbH

Exhibit 89: Ackermann Instrumente GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 90: Ackermann Instrumente GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Ackermann Instrumente GmbH - Key offerings

10.4 Amsel Medical Corp.

Exhibit 92: Amsel Medical Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Amsel Medical Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Amsel Medical Corp. - Key offerings

10.5 B . Braun SE

. Braun SE Exhibit 95: B. Braun SE - Overview



Exhibit 96: B. Braun SE - Business segments



Exhibit 97: B. Braun SE - Key news



Exhibit 98: B. Braun SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: B. Braun SE - Segment focus

10.6 Boston Scientific Corp.

Exhibit 100: Boston Scientific Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Boston Scientific Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 103: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Boston Scientific Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Changzhou Lookmed Medical Instrument Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 105: Changzhou Lookmed Medical Instrument Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Changzhou Lookmed Medical Instrument Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Changzhou Lookmed Medical Instrument Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

Exhibit 108: Edwards Lifesciences Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Edwards Lifesciences Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Edwards Lifesciences Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Edwards Lifesciences Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Grena Ltd.

Exhibit 112: Grena Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Grena Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Grena Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Hangzhou Kangji Medical Instruments Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 115: Hangzhou Kangji Medical Instruments Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Hangzhou Kangji Medical Instruments Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Hangzhou Kangji Medical Instruments Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 118: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 119: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 121: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

10.12 Teleflex Inc.

Exhibit 123: Teleflex Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Teleflex Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Teleflex Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Teleflex Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Teleflex Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 128: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 129: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 130: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 131: Research methodology



Exhibit 132: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 133: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 134: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio