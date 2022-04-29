Surgical Dressing Market Size to Grow by USD 905.57 Mn | 40% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

Vendor Insights

The Surgical Dressing Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

3M Co.

Co. ACell Inc.

Advancis Medical

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Beiersdorf AG

Brightwake Ltd.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Coloplast AS

ConvaTec Group Plc

Covalon Technologies Ltd.

DeRoyal Industries Inc.

Essity Aktiebolag (publ)

Hollister Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Corp.

Johnson and Johnson Inc.

MiMedx Group Inc.

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Paul Hartmann AG

Smith and Nephew plc

Wright Medical Group NV

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 40% of the market's growth. In North America, the surgical dressing market is dominated by the United States and Canada. The market in this region would grow at a slower rate than the market in Asia.

Surgical dressing market expansion in North America would be aided by the rising healthcare sector over the forecast period.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Canada, Germany, the UK, and China are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Surgical Dressing Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The surgical dressing market share rise in the primary dressing category would be significant. Film dressing, hydrogel, hydrocolloid, foam, and alginate dressing make up the major dressing section of the worldwide surgical dressing market. The wound is in direct contact with these dressings. They can be used to bandage and manage wounds, create a barrier against external pollutants, and secure equipment like catheters on the skin. Film dressings are constructed of a thin polyurethane membrane with an acrylic adhesive coating on one side. They can be used for a variety of things, including closed surgical incisions, abrasions, skin rips, and blisters. During the forecast period, such applications will fuel the segment's expansion.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the major factors driving the surgical dressing market is the rising frequency of chronic disorders. One of the important factors driving the surgical dressing market is the increase in the number of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs). However, one of the reasons impeding the surgical dressing market's growth is the high cost of healthcare.

Surgical Dressing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.06% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 905.57 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3M Co., ACell Inc., Advancis Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Beiersdorf AG, Brightwake Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast AS, ConvaTec Group Plc, Covalon Technologies Ltd., DeRoyal Industries Inc., Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Hollister Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., MiMedx Group Inc., Molnlycke Health Care AB, Paul Hartmann AG, Smith and Nephew plc, and Wright Medical Group NV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Primary dressing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Primary dressing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Primary dressing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Primary dressing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Primary dressing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Secondary dressing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Secondary dressing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Secondary dressing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Secondary dressing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Secondary dressing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 89: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 90: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 91: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 92: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 93: 3M Co. - Segment focus

10.4 ACell Inc.

Exhibit 94: ACell Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 95: ACell Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: ACell Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Brightwake Ltd.

Exhibit 97: Brightwake Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Brightwake Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Brightwake Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Cardinal Health Inc.

Exhibit 100: Cardinal Health Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Cardinal Health Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 103: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Cardinal Health Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 ConvaTec Group Plc

Exhibit 105: ConvaTec Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 106: ConvaTec Group Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: ConvaTec Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 108: ConvaTec Group Plc - Key offerings

10.8 Covalon Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 109: Covalon Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Covalon Technologies Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Covalon Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Covalon Technologies Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Integra LifeSciences Corp.

Exhibit 113: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 116: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 MiMedx Group Inc.

Exhibit 118: MiMedx Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: MiMedx Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: MiMedx Group Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 121: MiMedx Group Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Smith and Nephew plc

Exhibit 122: Smith and Nephew plc - Overview



Exhibit 123: Smith and Nephew plc - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Smith and Nephew plc - Key news



Exhibit 125: Smith and Nephew plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Smith and Nephew plc - Segment focus

10.12 Wright Medical Group NV

Exhibit 127: Wright Medical Group NV - Overview



Exhibit 128: Wright Medical Group NV - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Wright Medical Group NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Wright Medical Group NV - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 134: Research methodology



Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 136: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations

