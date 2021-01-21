Surgical Notes Releases E-book on Ambulatory Surgery Center Revenue Cycle Outsourcing

For ambulatory surgery centers weighing whether to outsource their revenue cycle management, this e-book is a must-read. Tweet this

The e-book includes two questionnaires, engaging infographics, and content flow designed to help ASC administrators and managers easily gain a strong understanding of revenue cycle outsourcing, which has experienced a surge in popularity among surgery centers.

"For ASCs considering whether to outsource, planning to do so, or considering changing outsourcing vendors, this e-book is a must-read," said Randy Bishop, president and chief executive officer for Surgical Notes. "It includes timely, valuable insight that will help any surgery center — regardless of its age, level of success, size, specialty, or management structure — make a better-educated decision on a matter that can dramatically affect their bottom line and short- and long-term success."

He continues, "We are pleased to share another asset that helps ASCs run their businesses more efficiently and effectively so they can continue to set the standard for patient-focused surgical care."

Request "Outsourcing Your ASC's Revenue Cycle: How to Know When It's Time" by clicking here.

The release of this latest e-book follows the very popular Surgical Notes e-book "ASC Revenue Cycle Key Performance Indicators to Monitor." It provides detailed information on more than 15 financial key performance indicators (KPIs) and explains the importance of monitoring each KPI, offers target benchmarks, and shares best practices to improve performance.

About Surgical Notes, Inc.

Surgical Notes is a healthcare IT solutions company dedicated to developing cutting-edge, innovative products and services for the ambulatory surgery center industry. The largest management companies and over 20,000 healthcare providers trust Surgical Notes' leading revenue cycle management solutions and services to enhance the financial strength and performance of their ASCs. To find out more about Surgical Notes and its ASC revenue cycle solutions, visit www.SurgicalNotes.com.

