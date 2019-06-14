Surgical Robots Market by Components, Application, End-User and Region to 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The orthopedic surgery segment of the surgical robots market held around a 13% revenue share in 2018 and it is expected to expand immensely in the forecast timeframe, driven by increasing usage of surgical robots in orthopedic surgeries. Recently developed robots are profusely used in orthopedic surgery for complete hip replacements. Surgical robots allow accurate implant positioning that lowers the risk of errors. Also, increasing incidences of bone disorders such as arthritis are expected to drive the segment growth in the near future.

The worldwide surgical robots market value is expected to surpass USD 24 billion by 2025, supported by increasing technologically advancements in surgical robots in developed countries.

The robotic systems segment of the surgical robots market is set to achieve over 24% CAGR from 2019 to 2025. Rising patient preference for less invasive surgeries will augment the demand for robotic systems. Robotic assistance allows professionals to carry out tasks with maximum control, flexibility and high precision as compared to conventional techniques. Blood loss during robotic surgeries is much less, minimizing the need for blood transfusions. These factors will drive the growth of the robotic systems segment in the coming years.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3122

Ambulatory surgical centers segment accounted for USD 1.6 billion in 2018. ASCs have several advantages that include reduced stay and lower operational costs. Also, certain multispecialty ASCs provide minimally invasive surgeries for several chronic conditions that further raise the adoption of surgical robots in ASCs, proving beneficial for segmental growth.

World Surgical Robots Market revenue will reach over USD 24 billion by 2025, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Rising patient preference towards minimally invasive surgeries in developed as well as developing economies will propel surgical robots market growth in forthcoming years. Doctors have a high preference for surgical robots as they are able to provide minimally invasive surgeries that reduce recovery time, discomfort and prolonged pain. Moreover, factors such as reduced post-care discomfort, less need for blood transfusions and shorter hospital stay are some of the advantages of surgical robots that will drive the industry growth.

A large pool of patients suffering from chronic diseases in developed as well as developing countries will drive the demand for robotics in surgical procedures. An increase in the number of surgeries owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases will spur the surgical robot industry's business revenue. Growing patient preference towards minimally invasive procedures to prevent post-operative trauma and complications will foster market growth for surgical robots during the forecast period. Other advantages associated with minimally invasive surgeries such as smaller incision length, less blood loss during the surgery, reduced discomfort, and shorter hospital stays will increase the demand for surgical procedures, thereby fueling industry growth over the coming years.

Browse key industry insights spread across 110 pages with 118 market data tables & 8 figures & charts from the report, "Surgical Robots Market By End-user (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), By Component (Robot Systems, Accessories & Instruments),By Application (Orthopedic Surgery, Neurosurgery, General Surgery, Gynecology Surgery, Urologic Surgery) Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE), Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/surgical-robots-market

Gynecology application segment accounted for more than 17% revenue share in 2018 and will show similar growth in the foreseeable future. Segment growth is attributed to the introduction of robot assistance in the field of gynecological surgeries such as hysterectomy, abdominal myomectomy, tubal reanastomoses, radical hysterectomy, lymph node dissections, and sacrocolpopexies. Growing patient preference towards the robotic approach to overcome shortcomings of conventional suture-intensive gynecological surgeries will increase adoption of robot-assisted minimally invasive procedures, thereby accelerating segment growth.

The North America surgical robots market accounted for over 40% revenue share in 2018 and is set to grow substantially over the analysis timeframe. Increasing healthcare expenditure in the region coupled with increasing demand for technologically advanced surgical procedures will drive the North America surgical robots industry growth. A strong foothold of key industry players in the region focusing on technology upgrades will favor business growth. For instance, in January 2019, Zimmer Biomet introduced Rosa Knee system, a robotically assisted total knee replacement surgery platform that offers 3D pre-operative planning tools as well as real-time intraoperative data.

Prominent industry players operational in the Surgical Robots market include MedTech, Mazor Robotics, Hansen Medical, Smith & Nephew, THINK Surgical, Medrobotics, Renishaw, Stryker and Intuitive Surgical. Strategies adopted by these players are partnerships, collaborations and agreements that boost the companies' revenue generation.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/3122

Browse Related Reports:

Microsurgery Robot Market By End-Use (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Research Institutes), By Products (Ophthalmology Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Neurovascular Surgery, Gastrointestinal Surgery, Obstetrics and Gynecology Surgery, Urology Surgery, Oncology Surgery, ENT Surgery, Reconstructive Surgery, Micro Anastomosis, Ureterorenoscopy), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria), Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2018 - 2024

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/microsurgery-robot-market

Healthcare Assistive Robot Market By Portability (Fixed Base, Mobile), By Application (Stroke, Orthopedics, Cognitive & Motor Skills, Sports), Products (Surveillance & Security, Humanoid, Rehabilitation, Socially Assistive), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia) Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2018 – 2024

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/healthcare-assistive-robot-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com

Web: https://www.gminsights.com

Blog: http://express-journal.com

Connect with us: Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Related Images

surgical-robots-market-forecasts.jpg

Surgical Robots Market Forecasts 2019-2025

The worldwide surgical robots market value is expected to surpass USD 24 billion by 2025, supported by increasing technologically advancements in surgical robots in developed countries.

Related Links

Surgical Robots Market

Medical Electronics Market

SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.