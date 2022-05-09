Surgical Robots Market To Grow With Around 19% CAGR in Next Few Years, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The total revenue generated by the surgical robots market was $6,281.1 million in 2021, and it is likely to advance at a CAGR of around 19% in this decade, to reach $30,067.2 million by 2030, according to P&S Intelligence. The main reasons for the development of this market are the surging requirement for hip and knee replacement procedures and the ever-increasing technological advancements. Another key factor responsible for the market growth is the developing health infrastructure.

The neurology category is projected to observe the fastest growth in the surgical robots market in the coming years. This will be because of the technological advancements in robotic brain surgeries and the increasing usage of surgical robots for treating patients with tumors and other brain conditions. Furthermore, the market in this category is growing because of the rising prevalence of neurological disorders and the snowballing demand for minimally invasive procedures for performing sensitive brain surgeries.

Get the sample pages of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/surgical-robotics-market/report-sample

Key Findings of Surgical Robots Market Report

North America is expected to dominate in the coming years in the market. This has a lot to do with the increase in the demand for minimally invasive procedures to decrease recovery time, the presence of multinational players, and constant robotics innovations.

is expected to dominate in the coming years in the market. This has a lot to do with the increase in the demand for minimally invasive procedures to decrease recovery time, the presence of multinational players, and constant robotics innovations. An increase in the number of satisfactory results with minimally invasive surgeries, briefer hospitalization, and quicker recovery are boosting the demand for robotic surgeries.

Hospitals are the major end users of surgical robots because of the increasing number of surgeries performed in these healthcare facilities. With the increase in chronic disease cases, the number of surgeries rises in hospitals.

The instruments and accessories category held the largest surgical robots market share in 2021. This is attributable to the increase in the volume of surgical procedures globally, which ultimately makes hospitals acquire instruments and accessories regularly.

Surgical robots have advanced significantly in the recent past, and their application in routine surgeries, such as those of the neck shoulders, elbows, feet & ankles, and several other body parts, is also on the rise.

The growing acceptance of minimally invasive surgeries, on account of their shorter hospital stays, less blood loss, and negligible pain, are providing chances for new industry players to introduce economical and advanced surgical robots.

The rising demand for surgical robots is because of the increasing count of knee replacement surgeries. Surgical robots assist doctors in the completion of intricate procedures with reduced pain, due to their better control, skill, and suppleness. Although eminence of traditional procedures is high, including robots in procedures provides a number of additional benefits for patients and doctors, including less time in operation and a reduced risk of infection.

Browse detailed report on Global Surgical Robots Market Size and Growth Forecasts 2022–2030

The stalwarts of the surgical robots market are participating in a number of collaborations to be ahead of their competition. For instance, Zimmer Biomet, in March 2021, introduced ZBEdge Connected Intelligence Suite for offering transformative insights, which are driven by data. Some of the other big names are Think Surgical Inc., Medrobotics Corporation, CMR Surgical, Corindus Vascular Robotics, Titan Medical Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, and Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Surgical Robots Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product & Service

RAS Systems

Instruments and Accessories

Services

By Application

Orthopedics

Neurology

Urology

Gynecology

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Spain



Italy



Spain



Russia

Asia-Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Singapore

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

Browse More Related Reports

Global Surgical Simulation Market Size, Share and Growth Forecast Report

Global Surgical Sutures Market Size, Share and Growth Forecast Report

Global Surgical Staplers Market Size, Share and Growth Forecast Report

Global Surgical Navigation System Market Size, Share and Growth Forecast Report

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Phone: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

SOURCE P&S Intelligence