Surgical Robots Market worth $14.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical Robots Market is projected to reach USD 14.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 17.6% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Surgical robots enable surgeons to carry out complex surgical procedures with greater precision. They are primarily used in gynecological, urological, orthopedic, general, neurosurgeries, and other minimally invasive surgeries. Growth in this market is primarily driven by the advantages of robotic-assisted surgery, technological advancements in surgical robots, the increasing adoption of surgical robots, and the increase in funding for medical robot research. On the other hand, the high cost of robotic systems is a key factor limiting market growth in the coming years.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=256618532

Browse in-depth TOC on "Surgical Robots Market"

212 - Tables

35 - Figures

220 – Pages

In vitro Diagnostics Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 14.4 billion by 2026 Growth Rate 17.6% of CAGR Largest Market North America Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges Forecast Period 2021-2026 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, and End User Geographies Covered Product & Service, Application, End User and Region Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Emerging Markets Key Market Drivers Technological Advancement

Instruments and Accessories segment expected to hold the largest share of the market

Based on product & service, the surgical robots market is segmented into robotic systems, instruments & accessories, and services. The instruments & accessories segment accounted for the largest share of 53.8% of the market. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The recurrent purchase of instruments & accessories instead of robotic systems, which are a one-time investment are ket factor attributed to the large share and high growth of this market.

General surgery segment commanded the largest share of the market

The surgical robots market, based on application is segmented into general surgery, urological surgery, gynecological surgery, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, and other applications. The general surgery segment accounted for the largest share of 29.5% of the market. This segment is also expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Growth in this market segment can be attributed to the increased use of surgical robots in general procedures such as bariatric surgery, Heller myotomy, gastrectomy, hernia repair, cholecystectomy, transoral surgery, and pancreatectomy.

North America is expected to dominate the surgical robots market during the forecast period

North America dominated the surgical robots market, with a share of 63.6% in 2019, while the Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period. The availability of funding for R&D in surgical robots in this region and the increasing adoption of surgical robots for pediatric surgeries in Canada and general surgery procedures in the US are some of the factors attributed to the largest share of this region.

Surgical Robots Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Advantages of robotic-assisted surgery Technological advancements Improving reimbursement scenario Increasing adoption of surgical robots Increase in funding for medical robot research

Restraints:

High cost of robotic systems

Opportunities:

Increasing penetration of surgical robots in ASCs Emerging markets

Key Market Players:

Some of the prominent players operating in the Surgical robots market are Intuitive Surgical (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Smith & Nephew (UK), Zimmer Biomet (US), Asensus Surgical (Transenterix) (US), Corindus Vascular Robotics (US), Renishaw (UK), Auris Health (US), Medrobotics Corporation (US), Think Surgical (US), Verb Surgical (US), OMNIlife Science (US), CMR Surgical (US), Preceyes BV (Netherlands), China National Scientific Instruments And Materials Corporation (CSIMC) (China), Microsure (Netherlands), Titan Medical (Canada), avateramedical Gmbh (Germany) and Medicaroid Corporation (Japan).

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=256618532

Recent Developments:

In January 2021 , Stryker acquired OrthoSensor and its Verasense intraoperative sensor tech to enhance the ortho giant's Mako robots

, Stryker acquired OrthoSensor and its Verasense intraoperative sensor tech to enhance the ortho giant's Mako robots In January 2021 , TransEnterix received CE Mark approval for its Intelligent Surgical Unit that adds AI-based capabilities and enables machine vision capabilities on the TransEnterix's Senhance robotic surgery system.

, TransEnterix received CE Mark approval for its Intelligent Surgical Unit that adds AI-based capabilities and enables machine vision capabilities on the TransEnterix's Senhance robotic surgery system. January 2020 , Sytrker Corporation received regulatory approval for the Mako robotic surgery system in Japan for partial knee indication

, Sytrker Corporation received regulatory approval for the Mako robotic surgery system in for partial knee indication In March 2019 , Titan Medical collaborated with Teleflex Incorporated. The collaboration aimed to develop a robotic ligation technology. Under this partnership, Teleflex's market-leading polymer ligation technology will be integrated into Titan's development-stage, single-port robotic surgery system.

, Titan Medical collaborated with Teleflex Incorporated. The collaboration aimed to develop a robotic ligation technology. Under this partnership, Teleflex's market-leading polymer ligation technology will be integrated into Titan's development-stage, single-port robotic surgery system. In June 2019 , CMR Surgical (UK) signed an agreement with LifeHealthcare [ Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)] to introduce Versius across Australia and New Zealand , following the completion of regulatory processes.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=256618532

Browse Adjacent Market: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Electrosurgery Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market - Global Forecasts to 2026

Endoscopy Equipment Market - Global Forecasts to 2026

Laparoscopic Instruments Market - Global Forecasts to 2026

Surgical Imaging Market - Global Forecasts to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.





Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/surgical-robots-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/surgical-robots.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets