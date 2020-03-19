Surgical Robots Market Worth $6.7 Billion in 2020; Projected to Reach $11.8 Billion by 2025 with Intuitive Surgical and Stryker Dominating the Competition
Mar 19, 2020, 07:30 ET
DUBLIN, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surgical Robots Market by Product & Service (Instruments & Accessories, Systems, Service), Application (Urological Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers) - Global Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global surgical robots market is projected to reach USD 11.8 billion by 2025 from USD 6.7 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 12.1%.
Growth in the surgical robots market can be attributed to factors such as technological advancements, advantages of robotic-assisted surgery, increasing adoption of surgical robots & increased funding for medical robot research. However, the high cost of robotic instruments and shortage of trained professionals may prove to be restraints for the market.
The major players in the market include Intuitive Surgical (US), Stryker (US), Mazor Robotics (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Hansen Medical (US), Medrobotics (US), TransEnterix (US), Medtech (France), Renishaw (UK), and THINK Surgical (US).
The instruments & accessories segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.
Based on components, the surgical robots market has been segmented into systems, instruments & accessories and services. The instruments & accessories segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The recurring demand for instruments & accessories owing to their disposable nature is driving growth in this market segment.
The general surgery segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.
Based on applications, the surgical robots market is segmented into gynecological surgery, urological surgery, neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, general surgery, and other applications. The general surgery segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The large share and high growth of this segment can be attributed to factors such as high growth and increased use of surgical robots in general procedures.
The hospitals segment is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period.
Based on end-user, the surgical robots market is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospitals segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The large share and high growth of this segment can be attributed to factors such as increased adoption of surgical robots by the hospitals.
The Asia Pacific surgical robots market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.
Geographically, the surgical robots market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The high growth in this region can be attributed to increasing demand from key markets such as Japan and China and the large patient population in India, collaborations of the government with regional universities for extensive R&D, and government efforts towards catering advanced healthcare services.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Surgical Robots Market Overview
4.2 Geographic Analysis: North American Market, By Product & Service
4.3 Market Share, By Product & Service, 2020 vs 2025
4.4 Market Share, By Application, 2020 vs 2025
4.5 Market, By End-user, 2020 vs 2025 (USD Million)
5 Market Overview
5.1.1 Introduction
5.1.2 Market Dynamics
5.1.3 Drivers
5.1.3.1 Advantages of Robotic-Assisted Surgery
5.1.3.2 Technological Advancements
5.1.3.3 Increasing Adoption of Surgical Robots
5.1.3.4 Increase in Funding for Medical Robot Research
5.1.4 Restraints
5.1.4.1 High Cost of Robotic Systems
5.1.5 Opportunities
5.1.5.1 Increasing Penetration of Surgical Robots in ASCS
5.1.5.2 Emerging Markets
6 Product Pipeline Assessment
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Clinical Trials for Surgical Robots
7 Surgical Robots Market, By Product & Service
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Instruments & Accessories
7.2.1 Recurrent Purchase of Instruments & Accessories for Each Surgical Procedure to Drive Growth in This Segment
7.3 Robotic Systems
7.3.1 High Cost of Robotic Systems Likely to Restrict the Adoption of These Products
7.4 Services
7.4.1 Recurring Revenue Per Installation and Per Procedure to Offer Growth Opportunities
8 Surgical Robots Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 General Surgery
8.2.1 Growth in the Number of General Surgery Procedures to Positively Impact the Market
8.3 Urological Surgery
8.3.1 Increasing Number of Da Vinci Prostatectomy Procedures and Kidney Cancer Cases to Drive the Urological Surgery Application Segment
8.4 Gynecological Surgery
8.4.1 Increasing Number of Hysterectomy Procedures to Drive Growth in This Application Segment
8.5 Orthopedic Surgery
8.5.1 High Implantation and Placement Accuracy of Surgical Robots During Orthopedic Procedures Supports Market Growth
8.6 Neurosurgery
8.6.1 Increasing Prevalence of Neurological Disorders to Fuel Market Growth
8.7 Other Applications
9 Surgical Robots Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Hospitals
9.1.1.1 Robotic-Assisted Surgeries Enable Hospitals to Lower Pre- and Post-Operative Care Costs as Well as Patient Length of Stay - Key Factors Driving Market Growth
9.1.2 Ambulatory Surgery Centers
9.1.2.1 Rise in the Number of Outpatient Surgeries to Support Market Growth
10 Surgical Robots Market, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.1.1 The US Holds the Largest Share of the North American Market
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.2.1 Increased Use of Surgical Robots in Pediatric Patients to Drive Market Growth in Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Germany to Witness the Highest Growth in the European Surgical Robots Market
10.3.2 Italy
10.3.2.1 Increasing Number of Robotic Surgical Systems Installed in the Country to Propel Market Growth
10.3.3 France
10.3.3.1 Higher Adoption of MIS to Support Market Growth in This Country
10.3.4 UK
10.3.4.1 Increasing Number of Robotic Surgical Procedures Performed in the Country to Propel Market Growth
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Increasing Implementation and Development of Robotic Surgery Programs in Spain to Drive Market Growth
10.3.6 RoE
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.1.1 Japan Dominates the APAC Surgical Robots Market
10.4.2 China
10.4.2.1 China to Be the Fastest-Growing Country in the Asia Pacific Market
10.4.3 India
10.4.3.1 Huge Patient Population to Support Market Growth
10.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)
10.5 Rest of the World
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Ranking of Players, 2018
11.3 Product Portfolio Analysis
11.3.1 Product Comparison
11.3.2 Technical Features
11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)
11.4.1 Visionary Leaders
11.4.2 Innovators
11.4.3 Emerging Companies
11.4.4 Dynamic Differentiators
11.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Emerging Players)
11.5.1 Progressive Companies
11.5.2 Starting/Emerging Blocks
11.5.3 Responsive Companies
11.5.4 Dynamic Companies
11.6 Competitive Scenario
11.6.1 Product Launches & Approvals
11.6.2 Agreements & Partnerships
11.6.3 Acquisitions
11.6.4 Expansions
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Intuitive Surgical
12.2 Stryker Corporation
12.3 Medtronic
12.4 Smith & Nephew
12.5 Zimmer Biomet
12.6 Transenterix, Inc.
12.7 Corindus Vascular Robotics
12.8 Renishaw
12.9 Auris Health, Inc.
12.10 Medrobotics Corporation
12.11 Think Surgical
12.12 CMR Surgical
12.13 Verb Surgical
12.14 Omnilife Science, Inc.
12.15 Preceyes B.V.
12.16 China National Scientific Instruments and Materials Corporation (CSIMC)
12.17 Microsure
12.18 Titan Medical Inc.
12.19 Avatera Medical GmbH
12.20 Medicaroid Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wehhmx
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article