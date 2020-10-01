Surgical Simulation Market Expected to Exhibit Over 16% CAGR Between 2020 and 2030: P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global surgical simulation market attained a valuation of $337.4 million in 2019 and is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 16.4% between 2020 and 2030. The expansion of the market is being driven by the rising number of surgeries being performed all over the world and the increasing utilization of various advanced products and devices in healthcare operations. Moreover, due to rapid technological advancements, many advanced products are being launched in the global medical device industry. Apart from these factors, the growing geriatric population in several countries and the increasing popularity of minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) are also fueling the growth of the market, according to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence.

Geographically, the surgical simulation market is predicted to exhibit the fastest growth in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region in the future years. This would be a result of the soaring geriatric population and the flourishing medical tourism industry in the region. In addition to this, many surgical simulation solutions providing companies are expanding their operations in various APAC countries, especially the unexplored markets, in order to increase their revenue and strengthen their position in the industry. This is further boosting the advancement of the market in the region.

The players operating in the surgical simulation market are rapidly forming partnerships and collaborations to gain foothold in the industry. These partnerships and collaborations are allowing them to utilize each other's technology, which is, in turn, helping them expand their customer base, product portfolio, and research teams. This is subsequently assisting the market players in expanding their geographical reach and presence.

For example, VirtaMed AG entered into a collaboration with Smith & Nephew plc in September 2019 for offering training for various advanced surgical simulation devices. The experts working at Smith & Nephew are helping VirtaMed identify the key learning areas related to different arthroscopic surgical techniques and add them into advanced simulation models, by incorporating photorealistic virtual reality (VR) simulation with anatomically correct models.

Some of the major players operating in the global surgical simulation market are Mentice AB, Simendo Company, Surgical Science Sweden AB, LAERDAL MEDICAL AS, CATHI GmBH, Laparo Sp. z.o.o., Gaumard Scientific Company Inc., CAE Inc., 3D Systems Corporation, MEDICAL-X, Simulab Corporation, eoSurgical Ltd., OSSimTech, VirtaMed AG, Limbs & Things Ltd., 3-Dmed, Inovus Ltd., and Voxel-Man.

