Surgical Site Infection Market Size to Grow Remarkably with a CAGR of 22.84% for the Study Period (2018-2030), Predicts DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's " Surgical Site Infection Market " report provides a thorough comprehension of the Surgical Site Infection, historical and forecasted epidemiology, and the Surgical Site Infection market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan]. The Surgical Site Infection market report also proffers an analysis of the current Surgical Site Infection treatment algorithm/practice, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs.

Some of the vital takeaways of the Surgical Site Infection Market Research Report

A slew of companies such as Zurex Pharma, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Botanix Pharma, Menarini Group Pharma, PolyPid, Destiny Pharma , and others are developing Surgical Site Infection therapies to influence treatment outlook.

, and others are developing Surgical Site Infection therapies to influence treatment outlook. In Nov 2020 , PolyPid Ltd . announced that D-PLEX100 received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the US Food and Drug Administration to prevent Surgical Site Infections in patients undergoing elective colorectal surgery.

, . announced that received from the US Food and Drug Administration to prevent Surgical Site Infections in patients undergoing elective colorectal surgery. The prophylactic therapy segment is XF-73 under development by Destiny Pharma with its antimicrobial "XF" drug platform. XF-73 was awarded QIDP status in October 2015 .

under development by with its antimicrobial "XF" drug platform. XF-73 was awarded status in . Presently the emerging therapies such as XF-73, D-PLEX100, DFA-02, BTX 1801, ZuraGard, and others are focused on treating or preventing Surgical Site Infection in either cardio or abdominal surgeries in the prophylactic segment, while Delafloxacin is used for the Surgical Site Infection treatment.

and others are focused on treating or preventing Surgical Site Infection in either cardio or abdominal surgeries in the prophylactic segment, while is used for the Surgical Site Infection treatment. Under the Surgical Site Infection treatment market, Delafloxacin by Menarini Group is the only upcoming therapy for a patient with incisional, superficial or deep, surgical site infection after cardiothoracic/related leg or abdominal surgery.

by is the only upcoming therapy for a patient with incisional, superficial or deep, surgical site infection after cardiothoracic/related leg or abdominal surgery. Delafloxacin , under the name of Baxdela (fluoroquinolone antibacterial), received FDA approval for the Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections treatment, announced by Melinta Therapeutics in June 2017.

, under the name of (fluoroquinolone antibacterial), received FDA approval for the Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections treatment, announced by in June 2017. Menarini Group and Melinta Therapeutics entered into a co-development and commercial agreement in 68 Countries for Delafloxacin in 2017.

and entered into a co-development and commercial agreement in 68 Countries for in 2017. The future development of new modalities in Surgical Site Infection treatment and prophylaxis appears promising during the forecast period of 2021–2030. Of the emerging therapies, XF-73, D-PLEX100, BTX 1801, Delafloxacin, DFA-02, Zuragard, and others are expected to change the Surgical Site Infection market scenario in the upcoming years.

For further information on Market Impact by Therapies, visit: Surgical Site Infection Treatment Market Analysis

Surgical Site Infections (SSIs) are the most common nosocomial infection and frequently cause morbidity and mortality among patients of hospitals.

As per DelveInsight's research, the total Surgical Site Infection Incident cases in the 7MM were 1,323,491 cases in 2018. Moreover, it is observed that males and females are equally affected.

The Surgical Site Infection Market Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:

Total Surgical Procedures

Number of Surgical Procedures by Type

Total Surgical Site Infections Incident Cases

Surgical Site Infections Incidence by Type

Get a sample copy of this report: Surgical Site Infection Market Landscape

Surgical Site Infection (SSI) Treatment Market

For most infections, source control is the basic principle of management. In most cases, opening the wound and allowing the pus to drain the following culture collection is sufficient in most superficial Surgical Site Infection cases. The routine use of antibiotics for wounds displaying minimal erythema is not indicated. Five cm of erythema that extends beyond the incision has been suggested as a reasonable threshold for the initiation of systemic antibiotics. The most common organism isolated from superficial Surgical Site Infections is S. aureus, along with others.

The Surgical Site Infection market forecast has been segmented into two sections, the prophylactic therapy drug market from overall surgical procedures and Surgical Site Infection treatment drug market from the patient pool. Generic antibiotics dominate the prophylactic therapy drug market, and most common drugs include cefazolin, vancomycin, cefuroxime, clindamycin, cefotetan, metronidazole, and gentamicin. On the other hand, the Surgical Site Infection treatment drug market is based on antibiotics such as vancomycin and linezolid (Cardiothoracic/related leg SSI), and tigecycline IV (Abdominal SSI). Due to their easy availability and reach, these drugs have a higher penetration rate in the Surgical Site Infection market, thereby adding up to the total revenue generated.

Surgical Site Infection is a potential complication associated with any type of surgical procedure. Although SSIs are among the most preventable healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), they still represent a significant burden in patient morbidity and mortality and additional costs to health systems and service payers worldwide. For these reasons, Surgical Site Infection prevention has received considerable attention from surgeons and infection control professionals, health care authorities, the media, and the public.

Surgical Site Infection Emerging Therapies Along with Key Players

XF-73: Destiny Pharma

D-PLEX100: PolyPid

Delafloxacin: Menarini Group Pharma

BTX 1801: Botanix Pharma

DFA-02: Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Zuragard: Zurex Pharma

And several others.

Scope of the Surgical Site Infection Market Insight Report

Geography Covered : The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan.

: , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and Japan. Study Period : 3-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2018-2030).

: 3-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2018-2030). Surgical Site Infection Markets Segmentation : By Geographies and By Surgical Site Infection Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)

: By and By (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming) Dominant Market Companies investigating its candidates for Surgical Site Infection : Zurex Pharma, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Botanix Pharma, Menarini Group Pharma, PolyPid, Destiny Pharma, and several others.

Zurex Pharma, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Botanix Pharma, Menarini Group Pharma, PolyPid, Destiny Pharma, and several others. Analysis : Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies.

: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies. Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Request for a Webex demo of the report @ Surgical Site Infection Treatment Market Size

Table of Contents

1 Surgical Site Infection Key Insights 2 Surgical Site Infection Report Introduction 3 Surgical Site Infection Prophylactic Market Overview at a Glance 4 Surgical Site Infection Treatment Market Overview at a Glance 5 Surgical Site Infection Executive Summary 6 Surgical Site Infection Disease Background and Overview 7 Surgical Site Infection Epidemiology and Patient Population 7.1 The United States 7.2 EU5 Countries 7.2.1 Germany 7.2.2 France 7.2.3 Italy 7.2.4 Spain 7.2.5 The United Kingdom 7.3 Japan 8 Surgical Site Infection Treatment and Management 9 Surgical Site Infection Prevention 10 Organizations contributing towards Surgical Site Infection 11 Surgical Site Infection Patient Journey 12 Surgical Site Infection Case Report 13 Surgical Site Infection Emerging Therapies 13.1 XF-73: Destiny Pharma 13.2 D-PLEX100: PolyPid 13.3 Delafloxacin: Menarini Group Pharma 13.4 BTX 1801: Botanix Pharma 13.5 DFA-02: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. 13.6 Zuragard: Zurex Pharma 14 7MM Surgical Site Infection Market Analysis 14.1 The United States Surgical Site Infection Market Size 14.2 EU-5 Surgical Site Infection Market Size 14.2.1 Germany Market Size 14.2.2 France Market Size 14.2.3 Italy Market Size 14.2.4 Spain Market Size 14.2.5 The United Kingdom Market Size 14.3 Japan Surgical Site Infection Market Size 15 Surgical Site Infection Market Drivers 16 Surgical Site Infection Market Barriers 17 SWOT Analysis of Surgical Site Infection 18 Surgical Site Infection Unmet Needs 19 Appendix 20 DelveInsight Capabilities 21 Disclaimer 22 About DelveInsight

Browse full report with detailed TOC with charts, figures, tables @ Surgical Site Infection Treatment Market Report

