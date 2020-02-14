Surgical Stapler Market Forecasts to 2027 by Product Type, Application, End-user and Geography

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Surgical Stapler Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Surgical Stapler Market was valued at US$ 2,847.2 million in 2018, expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.



Technology advancement along with a new launch of powered staplers will drive the overall market growth



The global surgical stapler market is increasing proficiently from 2019 to 2027 accredited to an increase in surgical procedures for laparoscopy, orthopedics, open surgery, wound, and cosmetic surgeries. Increasing U.S FDA approvals for new stapling devices with upgraded fire technology will enhance the market growth on a global scale. Powered staplers will gain traction slowly in the developing economies due to its advantage over traditional usage.



Circular staplers are preferred more for end-to-end procedures. Top-quality material technology such as titanium and other bio-absorbable materials will further enhance the overall demand due to its reduced immune reactions, faster accuracy, durability and design along with higher patient safety. Increasing product launches, technology expansion and product development for different procedure types and non-invasive surgeries will contribute a significant market share internationally.



Increasing number of surgical procedures along with chronic and lifestyle diseases will upsurge the overall demand for surgical staplers



The Increasing population along with hospital admissions for adult patients for pelvic, abdominal, cardiac and general surgery will further spur revenue growth globally. Enhanced regulatory guidelines in the manufacturing of surgical medical devices will also drive market growth in Europe and the U.S. According to the CDC, more than 1.2. Million cesarean deliveries performed in the U.S. alone. Moreover, more than 4.5 million laparoscopic procedures performed every year in the U.S. alone; on a global scale, estimated to be more than 15 million. Additionally, around 600,000 hysterectomies (most common gynecologic surgical procedures) performed annually in the U.S. alone.



The North America region generated maximum revenue globally, attributed to an increasing number of surgical procedures mainly in the geriatric segment, and domicile of key manufacturers in the U.S. market such as B Braun, Baxter, Medtronic, Ethicon, Inc., Smith and Nephew, and many others. Major factors accountable for driving the growth are technology expansion, increasing preference for single-use staplers, new product approvals, presence of top manufacturers in the U.S. and increased product expansion in the emerging nations globally.



Key Market Movements

Globally, the Surgical Stapler is growing at a CAGR of 6.8% for the period from 2019 to 2027.

Increased product expansion in the emerging nations along with huge hospital admissions for numerous surgical procedures will drive the market growth in the Asia Pacific region. Developments in healthcare infrastructure, rise medical tourism and medical expenditure will further spur revenue growth.

region. Developments in healthcare infrastructure, rise medical tourism and medical expenditure will further spur revenue growth. Increased funding by private organizations and government for better treatment options.

New product launches and technology expansion will drive the market growth globally.

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot: Global SS Market

2.2. Global SS Market, by Product Type, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global SS Market, by Application, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.4. Global SS Market, by End User, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.5. Global SS Market, by Geography, 2018 (US$ Mn)



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Global SS Market Value, 2017-2027, (US$ Mn)

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers

3.2.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018

3.4. Market Positioning of Key Players, 2018

3.4.1. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players



4. Global Surgical Stapler (SS) Market, by Product Type, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Single Use Surgical Stapler

4.3. Reusable Surgical Stapler



5. Global Surgical Stapler (SS) Market, by Application, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Abdominal & Pelvic Surgery

5.3. General Surgery

5.4. Wound Closure

5.5. Cardiac and Thoracic Surgery

5.6. Orthopedic Surgery

5.7. Laparoscopy

5.8. Other Applications (Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeries, Microvascular surgery)



6. Global Surgical Stapler (SS) Market, by End User, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

6.1. Hospitals

6.2. Clinics

6.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

6.4. Others



7. North America Surgical Stapler (SS) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)



8. Europe Surgical Stapler (SS) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)



9. Asia-Pacific Surgical Stapler (SS) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)



10. Rest of the World Surgical Stapler (SS) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)



11. Leading Companies Profiled

11.1. Medtronic Inc.

11.2. Smith & Nephew plc

11.3. Covidien plc

11.4. Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Inc.

11.5. Zimmer Holdings, Inc.

11.6. B. Braun Melsungen AG

11.7. Stryker Corporation

11.8. Conmed Corporation

11.9. Meril Life Sciences

11.10. Frankenman International

11.11. CareFusion Corporation

11.12. Purple Surgical

11.13. Reach Surgical

11.14. Victor Medical Instruments

11.15. Surkon Medical

11.16. Codman & Shurtleff (Codman)

11.17. Integra Life Sciences

11.18. Welfare Medical Ltd.

11.19. Meril Life Science Pvt. Ltd.

11.20. CryoLife Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/plkzac

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

