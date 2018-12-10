Surgical Suture Market is Anticipated to Grow Significantly due to Growing Geriatric Population and Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures Worldwide, 2018-2023: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, December 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Surgical Suture Market is anticipated to grow significantly in the forecast period due to the growing geriatric population and increasing number of surgical procedures worldwide. Surgical sutures (stitches) are medical devices that are used to hold body tissues together after surgery. They come in different shapes and sizes and are used with a needle attached to the thread. Surgical sutures are mostly used on internal tissues, blood vessels, organs and skin. Currently, people are facing severe injuries and surgeries due to road mishaps. Moreover, surgical sutures are extremely important for treating injuries and wounds due to road accidents. The rise in number of road mishaps and other accidents, which require surgical sutures is resulting in the significant growth of surgical sutures market. Minimally invasive cosmetic surgeries have increased over the years. Also, the rising number of plastic and cosmetic surgeries are predicted to drive surgical sutures market in the years to come.

More and more people are suffering from heart diseases and hence they require either heart transplant, cardiovascular surgeries or organ transplant. These medical emergencies are expected to stimulate surgical sutures market noticeably in future. Adding to these, there are few unexpected tissue reactions in the area of Vicryl suture material (4 cases with Vicryl plus, 8 cases with Vicryl) that hamper the growth of surgical suture market. At present, the increasing conditions of chronic disorders, rising healthcare expenses, growing number of surgeries and wounds and growing number of hospitals are the major driving factors in surgical sutures market. However, the increase in demand for improved wound closing materials, lack of product advancements in surgical sutures and adverse effects from surgical sutures are acting as major obstacles for surgical suture market. Different types of sutures are used for different purposes. Surgical sutures can be divided into two groups; absorbable (PGCL, PGA, PDO) and non-absorbable (Nylon, Polyester, Polypropylene, Silk).

Absorbable sutures break down in tissue after the specified time. As the wound gets healed, absorbable tissue also degrades. Non-absorbable sutures are removed by the doctor after the wound is completely healed. Surgical suture market is categorized on the basis of product, application, end user, and geography. On the basis of product, surgical suture market is divided into absorbable sutures, non-absorbable sutures, and automated suturing devices. Absorbable sutures can be further divided into natural sutures and synthetic sutures. Non-absorbable sutures can be further classified into nylon sutures, prolene sutures, stainless steel sutures, other non-absorbable sutures. Automated suturing devices are further divided as disposable and reusable. Based on application, surgical suture market is divided into cardiovascular surgeries, general surgeries, gynecological surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, ophthalmic surgeries, and others. On the basis of end user, surgical suture market is classified into hospitals, and others (private clinics, nursing homes, and ambulatory surgery centers). Hospital segment is expected to hold larger share of surgical suture market due to the increasing number of surgical conditions that require surgery and growing geriatric population. Geographically, surgical suture market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Due the growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and growing elderly population, North America followed by Europe are predicted to dominate surgical suture market.

The prominent players in surgical suture market comprise Johnson & Johnson Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, 3M Healthcare, Medtronic Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Kinetic Concepts, Inc., Urgo Medical, Demetech Corporation, Conmed Corporation, W.L. Gore & Associates, BSN Medical, Paul Hartmann AG, Endoevolution LLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Sutures India Pvt Ltd., Internacional Farmaceutica S.A. De C.V., Molnlycke Healthcare, ConvaTec Inc., Coloplast Corporation, and Hollister Incorporated. Global surgical suture market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% by 2023, according to a new report published by Gen Consulting Company. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of type (natural fiber, synthetic fiber, mixed sutures, etc.), and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America). The report covers forecast and analysis for the Surgical Suture market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2013-2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2023 based on both output/volume and revenue. The study then describes the drivers and restraints for the Surgical Suture market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Surgical Suture market on a global level. The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global Surgical Suture market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. Company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, types and applications. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2023. Relevantly, the report and company profiles specify the key drivers that are impacting the demand in global Surgical Suture market.

Key Types : Natural Fiber Synthetic Fiber Mixed Sutures

Key Regions : North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa South America

Key Vendors : request free sample to get a complete list of companies

Key Questions Answered in this Report : What will the market size be in 2023? What are the key factors driving the global Surgical Suture market? What are the challenges to market growth? Who are the key players in the Surgical Suture market? What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?



