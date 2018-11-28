Surgical Table Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The future of the global surgical table market looks good with opportunities in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. The global surgical table market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2018 to 2023. The major drivers for the growth of this market are increasing healthcare expenditures, increasing number of hospitals, adoption of hybrid operating rooms, and improved healthcare facilities.



Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the surgical table industry include use of sophisticated surgical tables to support hybrid operating rooms, carbon fiber table tops with radiolucent properties for imaging devices, and the number of ambulatory surgical centers.



Surgical Table Market Trends Surgical Table Market Forecast Growth Opportunities for the Global Surgical Table Market



The study includes the surgical table market size and forecast for the global surgical table market through 2023, segmented by technology, surgery type, end use, material, and region, as follows:



Surgical Table Market by Technology [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Units) from 2012 to 2023]:

Manual Powered



Surgical Table Market by Surgery Type [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Units) from 2012 to 2023]:

General Surgical Table

Specialty Surgical Table



Surgical Table Market by End Use [Value ($ Million) for 2017 and 2023]:

Hospitals

Ambulatory

Surgical Centers



Surgical Table Market by Table Top [Value ($ Million) for 2017 and 2023]:

Composite Surgical Table

Metal Surgical Table



Surgical Table Market by Region [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Units) from 2012 to 2023]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

Spain

APAC

China

India

Japan

Australia

ROW

Brazil



Some of the surgical table companies profiled in this report include Maquet, Steris, Trumpf, Stryker, and Mizuho.



On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the powered surgical table segment will show above average growth during the forecast period.

By surgery, general surgical table and specialty surgical table are the two types of surgical tables. The specialty surgical table segment is expected to show significant growth due to increasing adoption of hybrid operating rooms.



North America is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period mainly due to its well-developed healthcare infrastructure and continued technological advancements across the healthcare industry. APAC is likely to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to improving healthcare infrastructure in developing nations such as China and India.



Some of the features of "Growth Opportunities in the Global Surgical Table Market 2018-2023: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global surgical table market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Thousand Units) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by segments and region.

Segmentation analysis: Global surgical table market size by various applications such as technology, surgery type, end use, and material in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global surgical table market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of surgical table in the global surgical table market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of surgical table in the global surgical table market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report addresses the following key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for global surgical table market by technology (manual surgical tables and powered surgical tables), surgery type (general surgical tables and specialty surgical tables), table top (metal surgical tables and composite surgical tables), end use (hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which product segment will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this surgical table market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this surgical table market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this surgical table market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the surgical table market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the surgical table market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this surgical table market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in surgical table market?



