Surgical Table Market to cross USD 1.7 billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

The increasing healthcare expenditure in developing countries has increased the buying power of hospitals and other healthcare facilities. Various government initiatives have been initiated to raise funds for healthcare infrastructure in hospitals and ambulatory centers for better treatment of diseases. Furthermore, assistance from the governmental authorities for research and development of novel devices will boost the surgical table market sales.

The pediatric surgical table segment was valued at over USD 68 million in 2021 due to the notable adoption of specialty surgical tables for pediatric patients at hospitals and healthcare facilities. The adoption of pediatric operating table has steadily increased over the years driven by widespread applications in surgical procedures of various diseases in children such as achalasia, annular pancreas, appendicitis, cardiovascular pressure, hemodialysis, branchial cysts, sinuses, and remnants among others.

The ability of technologically advanced surgical tables to perform complex surgical procedures and high adoption rate in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers will augment the market revenue. Rise in prevalence of chronic disorders coupled with the increasing geriatric population across the globe will drive the market expansion. Competitors are emphasizing on strategic collaborations, partnerships, and product launches to garner significant indystry share and improve their market position.

Surgical table market from powered segment is projected to witness 3.9% CAGR during the analysis timeframe owing to technological advancements in powered surgical tables leading to the introduction of novel surgery techniques. Surgical tables require a power supply to manage various settings such as table height and sleeping surface inclination. Electric, hydraulic and hybrid surgical tables are most commonly used for critical operations. Various structural positions are possible with the help of powered surgical tables such as supine, prone, lateral, Trendelenburg, reverse Trendelenburg, lithotomy and sitting positions. The availability of diversified options available for patient positioning during surgery helps the surgeons to operate more precisely and accurately.

The metal segment is predicted to expand at 3.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. This is attributed to the increasing adoption of metal surgical tables at various hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers as it is lower in cost as compared to composite tables. Stainless steel is among the common metals used in making the surgical table. These tables are easy to clean and non-corrosive which can support wide range of surgical procedures to be conducted including cardio-vascular, neurological, gastrointestinal procedures.

China surgical table market is set to cross USD 177 million by 2028. An increase in the number of hospitals and clinics have contributed to the growing healthcare infrastructure in the country. The burden of diseases induced by unhealthy lifestyle affects a significant chunk of population in China. Additionally, there has been a rise in the geriatric population in China over the years, the older population is relatively at higher risk of organ failures, severe acute and chronic conditions, and more.

Some of the major players operating in the surgical table industry are Getinge AB, Stryker Corporation, Steris Plc, Mizuho, Stille, Skytron, AMTAI Medical Equipment, and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

