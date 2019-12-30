Surgical Tables, Lights & Ceiling Systems Markets to 2023: Market Size, Trends, Opportunities, Competition, and More

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Opportunities in Surgical Tables, Lights & Ceiling Systems Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Coverage in this report includes a detailed analysis of the current and forecast markets for tables, lights, other technologies:

Current Market Size & Forecast

Competitive Landscape

Supplier Revenues & Market Shares

Current & Emerging Technologies

Market Trends & Opportunities

Plus More

Competitors Covered:

Arjo

Etac

Hill-Rom

Invacare

Linet Group

Medline

Otto Bock

Paramount Bed

Permobil AB

Savaria

Stryker

Sunrise Medical

Others

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

Market by Clinical Application

Market by Geography

Suppliers

Markets by Technology

Surgical Tables, Lights & Fixed Systems

1. Surgical Tables



2. Surgical Lighting Systems



3. Ceiling and Other Fixed Systems



4. Equipment Services



5. Supplier Shares



6. Market by Geography



List of Exhibits

Summary Exhibit 1: Global MD&D Market by Major Technology Segment, 2018 and 2023

Summary Exhibit 2: MD&D Market by Major Clinical Application, 2018

Summary Exhibit 3: Geographic Distribution of Global MD&D Market, 2017-2023

Summary Exhibit 4: Distribution of Global MD&D Market, by Geography and Development Level, 2017-2023

Summary Exhibit 5: Estimated MD&D Sales of Major Suppliers, 2015-2018



Exhibit 1: Surgical Tables, Lights & Fixed Systems, Global Market by Segment, 2017-2023

Exhibit 2: Global Surgical Tables, Lights & Fixed Systems, Supplier Shares, 2018



