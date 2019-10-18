Surgical Theater Presents Virtual & Augmented Reality across Neurosurgical Treatment Continuum: Perspectives from Masters, Mid, and Early Career Neurosurgeons at CNS 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurosurgeons who are attending the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) Annual Meeting in San Francisco, CA, from October 21st -23rd will have the opportunity to experience Surgical Theater's SynchronizAR™ intraoperative platform, which aligns patient-specific Precision VR® reconstructions with a live optical image from the surgical microscope. The Surgical Theater Booth #337 will feature SynchronizAR™, our latest innovation that facilitates comprehensive mixed reality, offering surgeons the ability to view hidden anatomical and vascular structures, pathologies, and DTI white matter tracks, which are synchronized and aligned to the surgeon's operative view.

"Surgical Theater has achieved yet another Neurosurgical first with the creation of SynchronizAR™. This new intraoperative platform provides visualization of critical case data without changing operative methods, equipment, or shifting focus from the operative field," said Moty Avisar, CEO & Co-Founder of Surgical Theater. "By synchronizing our 360-degree Virtual Reality model with optical views from existing surgical microscopes through neuronavigation, we've achieved the first-and-only intraoperative comprehensive mixed reality platform for Neurosurgery. The use of augmented reality within SynchronizAR™ allows surgeons to see the hidden structures behind the pathology, such as an important blood vessel behind a tumor."

We are honored to have Gary Steinberg, MD PhD, Chair of Neurosurgery at Stanford Health as the keynote speaker for our event on Monday night, October 21st, "Virtual & Augmented Reality across the Neurosurgical Treatment Continuum: Perspectives from Masters, Mid, and Early Career Neurosurgeons". The event also features Dr. Walter Jean, Professor of Neurosurgery at George Washington University Hospital, Dr. Robert Louis, Empower360 Endowed Chair for Skull Base and Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery, and Dr. Jonathan Sherman, Associate Professor of Neurosurgery and Director of Surgical Neuro-oncology at The George Washington University.

This first-of-its-kind event features four Neurosurgeons at different points in their careers discussing the value they have realized over several collective years utilizing Surgical Theater's Virtual and Augmented Reality throughout the Neurosurgical continuum of care.

Surgical Theater is proud to announce its in-booth presenters for CNS 2019. Dr. Robert Louis, Neurosurgeon and Program Director of the Skull Base and Pituitary Tumor Program at Hoag Hospital, will be demonstrating SynchronizAR™ on Monday, October 21st at 9:45 am and 1:45 pm. Dr. Jonathan Sherman, Neurosurgeon and Director of Surgical Neuro-Oncology at George Washington University Hospital, will be presenting on Tuesday, October 22nd at 9:45am and 1:45pm in booth #337.

Surgical Theater is pleased to announce the first 360VR™ Challenge happening at CNS. At booth #337, surgeons will have the opportunity to view and plan a surgical approach with standard 2D DICOM images and then compare and contrast their approaches with Precision VR®, a 360-degree Virtual Reality Visualization Platform.

The 2019 CNS Annual Meeting presents a course on "Virtual and Augmented Reality: Science and Clinical Applications" on Sunday, October 20th between 12:45 pm and 4:15 pm with the course ID of SYM15B. Dr. Walter Jean will be featured as the Course Director, with notable thought leaders in AR/VR applications in Neurosurgery Dr. Joshua Bederson and Dr. Robert Louis as confirmed speakers. This course is the first of its kind in the history of CNS and will present a great opportunity for any neurosurgeon to hear from multiple VR/AR Pioneers on the power of virtual and augmented reality in the medical landscape.

About Surgical Theater:

Surgical Theater, the market leader in virtual and augmented reality healthcare services, is the first to combine cutting-edge fighter jet flight simulation technology with a patient's own anatomy scans. Rendered from comprehensive combined modalities of CT, MRI as well as advanced post processing images such as DTI and BOLD, the 360° virtual reality fly-through is designed to allow surgeons to walk and fly-through a reconstruction of the patient's own anatomy and pathology. Surgeons literally walk in the space between the white matter tracks and the tumor, being fully immersed, gaining unprecedented situational awareness and clarity of assessment. By simply turning their head, the surgeon can further explore the anatomy and plan the craniotomy, surgical path, trajectory, corridor, and the entire surgical strategy. Find out more at http://www.SurgicalTheater.net and on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/SurgicalTheater

SOURCE Surgical Theater

Related Links

https://www.surgicaltheater.net

