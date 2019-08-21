Surging 5G Deployments in Asia Pacific Fueled the Worldwide RAN Market According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, healthy LTE growth and surging 5G investments in the Asia Pacific region added fuel to the Radio Access Networks (RAN) market upswing that began in the second half of 2018.

"After several years of the Asia Pacific region being a drag on the worldwide RAN market, preliminary 2Q 2019 data points indicated positive trends extended into the second quarter, adding confidence that the tides are turning in the region," said Stefan Pongratz, Vice President with the Dell'Oro Group. "In addition to healthy demand for low-band LTE solutions and easier year-over-year comparisons following the ZTE ban last year, surging 5G mid-band deployments in China and South Korea helped to drive the acceleration of the overall RAN market," continued Pongratz.

Followings are additional highlights from the 2Q 2019 Mobile RAN report:

The Asia Pacific region, including China , comprised more than 80 percent of worldwide RAN growth between 1H 2018 and 1H 2019.

Samsung and ZTE recorded the largest overall RAN revenue share gains between 1H 2018 and 1H 2019 – with the two vendors collectively gaining five points of revenue share in the Asia Pacific region.

