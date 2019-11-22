Surging 5G NR Demand Propelled RAN Market in 3Q 2019, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, surging 5G NR demand propelled the RAN market in 3Q 2019 to a fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year (Y/Y) growth for the first time in over a decade.

"The positive momentum that has characterized this market since the upswing began in the second half of 2018 extended into 3Q 2019, underpinned by a 5G ramp that is accelerating at an extraordinary pace," said Stefan Pongratz, Analyst and Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "While mid-band Massive MIMO continues to drive the lion share of the 5G capex, both low-band and Millimeter Wave (mmW) 5G NR deployments accelerated significantly in the quarter," continued Pongratz.

Additional highlights from the 3Q 2019 RAN report:

The broad-based pickup in RAN revenues was reflected in shipment trends, with total BTS shipments—macro and small cell—advancing at a double-digit pace year-to-date (1Q19 through 3Q19).

Aggregate growth for RAN systems using advanced antenna systems—including sub 6 GHz Massive MIMO and mmW—accelerated in the third quarter, accounting for 10 to 20 percent of the year-to-date RAN revenues.

RAN revenue rankings for the top three vendors—Huawei, Ericsson, and Nokia—were stable in the quarter and for the year-to-date period.

About the Report

Dell'Oro Group's RAN Quarterly Report offers a complete overview of the RAN industry, with tables covering manufacturers' revenue, transceivers or RF carrier shipments, macro cell and small cell BTS shipments for 5G NR Millimeter Wave, 5G NR Sub 6 GHz, LTE-FDD, LTE-TDD, WCDMA, GSM, and CDMA. The report tracks the RAN market by region and includes market data for Massive MIMO. To purchase this report, please contact us by email at dgsales@delloro.com.

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit https://www.delloro.com.

