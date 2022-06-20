Surging Commercial Aircraft Production to Offer Anaerobic Adhesives US$ 1 Bn Market Opportunity by 2032

Anaerobic Adhesives Market to Reach US$ 570 Mn in 2022 Amid High Usage in Cable Closures

Fact.MR's latest study uncovers details on hidden opportunities in the anaerobic adhesives market. It delivers insights into vital trends favoring demand outlook across various segments in terms of product type, substrate, end use, and region. Besides, the report predicts growth prospects of the anaerobic adhesives market for the forecast period.

NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global anaerobic adhesives market size is expected to reach US$ 1 Bn in 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2022-2032. Increasing focus of key companies on the enhancement of their manufacturing techniques is set to drive the market.

Surging production of commercial aircraft carriers owing to the increasing number of air passengers worldwide is another crucial factor that would aid growth. As per Fact.MR, the global anaerobic adhesives market stood at US$ 546.8 Mn in 2021 and is estimated to be valued at US$ 570 Mn in 2022.

Besides, growing application of anaerobic adhesives in dashboard accessories, instrumentation amplifier boxes, idler bushings, hose fixings, and plastic knobs in the automotive and transportation sector is set to spur growth.

Moreover, demand for anaerobic adhesives in the electrical and electronics industry is set to surge at a rapid pace. These adhesives are extensively used in the industry for sealing, low-pressure molding, potting, and bonding.

Apart from the above-mentioned uses, anaerobic adhesives are required to encapsulate vital components, such as cable closures, splice assemblies, and connectors in the electrical and electronics industry.

In addition, high demand for numerous home appliances and consumer electronics is projected to aid growth. As per the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the electronics manufacturing industry in India is expected to reach US$ 520 Bn by 2025 and the demand for electronic products is projected to surge to US$ 400 Bn by 2025.

Rising disposable income and changing lifestyles of people in developing countries, such as India are thus expected to propel sales of electronic products in future. Emergence of waterproof tapes with superior properties is anticipated to bolster growth.

Key Takeaways:

The U.S. anaerobic adhesives market is set to create an absolute $ opportunity and exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% by 2032.

China is projected to grow steadily at a CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period.

is projected to grow steadily at a CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period. India anaerobic adhesives market is likely to expand at a 4.6% CAGR by 2032.

anaerobic adhesives market is likely to expand at a 4.6% CAGR by 2032. Based on product type, the thread lockers segment is estimated to remain at the forefront by generating a market share of 37.5% till 2032.

By substrate, the metal substrate category is likely to generate a considerable share of 47.8% in the evaluation period.

In terms of end use, nearly 36.5% of the anaerobic adhesives market share is set to be generated by the automotive and transportation category.

Growth Drivers:

Increasing investments by key players in research and development activities to create sustainable adhesives are projected to drive growth.

Surging usage of anaerobic adhesives in the production of several home appliances, including cloth dryers and washing machines is expected to fuel growth.

Restraints:

Anaerobic adhesives often exhibit poor performance when blended with some thermoplastics, which may hamper demand.

Anaerobic adhesives are not suitable for usage on porous surfaces and provide limited gap cure, which can obstruct sales.

Competitive Landscape:

The global anaerobic adhesives market is highly fragmented in nature with the presence of various large- and small-scale companies. The majority of the key players are focusing on enhancing their capabilities in terms of strategic mergers or acquisitions. Some of the others are striving to eliminate the tough competition among rivals by introducing state-of-the-art adhesives for a wide range of end-use industries.

For instance,

In February 2022 , Bostik, a leading manufacturer of adhesive and sealing products based in France , expanded its Born2Bond Anaerobic Adhesives portfolio of Engineering Adhesives line by introducing more sustainable and safer WL range offering. It would provide unique anaerobic engineering adhesives to the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) industry.

, Bostik, a leading manufacturer of adhesive and sealing products based in , expanded its Born2Bond Anaerobic Adhesives portfolio of Engineering Adhesives line by introducing more sustainable and safer WL range offering. It would provide unique anaerobic engineering adhesives to the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) industry. In July 2020 , Arkema S.A., a specialty chemicals and advanced materials company headquartered in France , purchased Fixatti, a Belgium -based high-performance thermobonding adhesive powder manufacturer. The acquisition would help the former to expand its range of hotmelt adhesive solutions for various niche applications, such as textile printing, construction, automotive, battery, and technical coating markets.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

3M

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Eastman Chemical Company

Permabond LLC.

ThreeBond Holdings Co. Ltd.

Anabond Limited

Cyberbond

Kisling AG

Parson Adhesives

Hylomar Ltd.

More Valuable Insights on Anaerobic Adhesives Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed study on global anaerobic adhesives market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. This study also highlights key drivers promoting the sales of anaerobic adhesives through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Product Type:

Thread Lockers

Thread Sealants

Retaining Compounds

Gasket Sealants

By Substrate:

Metal

Plastic

Other Substrates

By End Use:

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial

Other End Uses

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Anaerobic Adhesives Market Report

What is the projected value of the anaerobic adhesives market in 2022?

At what rate will the global anaerobic adhesives market grow until 2032?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the anaerobic adhesives market?

Which region is expected to lead in the global anaerobic adhesives market during 2022-2032?

Which are the factors driving the anaerobic adhesives market during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the anaerobic adhesives market during the forecast period?

