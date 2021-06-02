Surging Demand for Natural Fiber-Based Badminton Apparel to Positively Impact Badminton Apparel Market: Fact.MR

NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award winning market research firm Fact.MR's report on global badminton apparel market is poised to expand at an impressive CAGR of over 11% through 2021 & beyond. Demand for badminton footwear including shoes and socks are witnessing a significant upsurge.

Increasing female participation for the sport across developing countries such as India and China have increased the sales prospects for women's badminton apparel, fostering the sales. Increasing health awareness, especially during pandemic, resulted in people showing interest in physical activities. This has in turn increased the interest for badminton, squash, and tennis, which has propelled the demand of badminton apparel across the globe.

Due to the increasing participation of women in the sports, manufacturers have increased the production of women's badminton apparel. Availability of different varieties and demand for natural fiber-based badminton apparel is gaining major traction. Eco-friendly benefits and availability of different varieties in shoes, skirts, t-shirts, and headbands have boosted the demand.

Increasing participation in sports among millennials and baby boomers due to the health benefits associated with sports, is bolstering the growth across the U.S. and UK. However, limited penetration of badminton across these regions is limiting the sales of badminton apparel. Although, various government initiatives and increasing penetration of e-commerce platforms, promoting the sports, are improving the demand badminton apparels.

According to Fact.MR's analysis, the global badminton apparel market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 30 billion by 2031-end.

"Surging demand for natural fiber-based badminton apparel due to the increasing participation of women in the sports is creating growth opportunities for the manufacturers," says a Fact.MR analyst.

For more Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6093

Key Takeaways

By material, natural fiber-based badminton apparel is garnering major traction attributing to its eco-friendly aspects

Top-wear badminton apparel is anticipated to register substantial gains backed by the surging demand for t-shirts & jerseys

E-Commerce websites are anticipated to be the primary distribution channel for badminton apparel market

China will emerge as a prominent market owing to its dominant position in badminton participation

will emerge as a prominent market owing to its dominant position in badminton participation UK is expected to be a hotspot for badminton apparel manufacturers owing to the high investments in the industry for clothing & accessories

U.S. is anticipated to witness a steady growth on the back of growing popularity for badminton among the millennials

Competitive Landscape

Product innovation, expansion of product portfolios, strategic partnerships & collaborations with top companies are some of the strategies prominent players rely on to expand their regional as well as global footprints in the industry.

For instance, in March 2021, YONEX announced an eight year partnerships with China national badminton team. The China Badminton Association president Zhang Jun entered a new deal with the Japanese badminton equipment manufacturer to provide sportswear, kit, and equipment for the next 8 years.

Prominent badminton apparel manufacturers listed in Fact.MR's report are listed below:

Absolute Protech Sports (M) Sdn. Bhd.

Babolat

FELET International Holdings Sdn. Bhd.

FZ Forza

Li-Ning Company Limited

RSL International

Victor Rackets Industrial Corporation

Ruby Glamour Sdn. Bhd. ( Yang Yang )

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Country

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6093

More Valuable Insights on Badminton apparel market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents a detailed analysis of the global badminton apparel market. The study divulges essential insights on the major trends and opportunities of global badminton apparel market. To gain a better perspective on the market potential and scope, the market is classified on the basis of:

Product Type

Top Wear Badminton Apparel

o Badminton Jackets

o Badminton Sports Bras

o Badminton Sweatshirts

o Badminton Track Suits

o Badminton T-Shirt & Tees

Bottom Wear Badminton Apparel

o Badminton Pants & Trousers

o Badminton Shorts & Tights

o Badminton Skirts

Badminton Footwear

Others

Material

Badminton Apparel Made from Natural Fabric

Badminton Apparel Made from Synthetic Fabric

Distribution Channel

Online Badminton Apparel Sales

e-Commerce Websites



Company-owned Websites

Offline Badminton Apparel Sales

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets



Specialty Stores



Other Retail Stores

Region

North America (US and Canada )

(US and ) Latin America ( Brazil and Rest of Latin America )

( and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France and Rest of Europe )

( , UK, and Rest of ) Asia Pacific ( China , India , Japan , South Korea , and Rest of Asia Pacific )

( , , , , and Rest of ) Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa , and Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Covered in the Report

What will be the future outlook for the global badminton apparel market?

Which region is the most lucrative for the global badminton apparel market?

How is demand for badminton apparel market rising?

What are the major growth drivers that are expected to prevail the market during the forecast period?

What are the key challenges faced by badminton apparel manufacturers?

What is the impact of Covid-19 on badminton apparel market?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on Sports Domain

Wetsuit Market: The global wetsuit market report published by Fact.MR delivers a detailed segmentation on the prominent growth dynamics, including possible drivers, opportunities and challenges, expected to prevail across the landscape for the upcoming decade. A detailed insight regarding key geographies and prominent manufacturers has been embedded in this report.

Cycling Apparel Market: Explore Fact.MR's cycling apparel market research report, offers a detailed segmentation on multiple market trends for the present and upcoming decade. The study entails analyses about the prominent growth trends present across key geographies and major segments, along with information about key manufacturers operating within the landscape.

Hunting Boots Market: Fact.MR's incisive coverage on the global hunting boots market gives an in-depth insights on the strategies and competitive landscape for the upcoming period. The key players' market share data provided by the report given you a detailed insights on the shortcomings and forthcomings of the market through 2021 & beyond.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: [email protected]

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Fact.MR