Surplus Professional AV Production Gear from The Camera Division and Cinema Verde Productions Set for Online Auction by Tiger Group on June 16

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Surplus professional AV production gear from equipment rental and production houses The Camera Division and Cinema Verde Productions are hitting the block on June 16 in a combined online-only auction conducted by Tiger Group.

The sale will feature cameras, lighting, heads, matte boxes, jib arms monitors, electrical and grip equipment, a production truck, and an array of other equipment and accessories. Major brands included in the offering include Arri, Black Magic, Diablo, Joker, Marshall, Panasonic, Sony, TV Logic, Vitec, and more.

This Ursa Mini Camera set is among the items available in Tiger Group's June 16 online auction of surplus gear from The Camera Division and Cinema Verde Productions. Lighting items up for bid auction block include this Joker 400 light kit.

"We are extremely pleased to again be selected by The Camera Division to assist in streamlining their operations. Under this same auction platform, Cinema Verde Productions will be leveraging Tiger's resources to shed its excess gear and deploy the proceeds to purchase new equipment," said Jonathan Holiday, Director of Business Development at Tiger Group's Commercial & Industrial Division. "At a time when rental and production companies are beginning to re-open from the pandemic, this sale provides a great opportunity for our vast buyer network to purchase gear for upcoming productions."

Bidding at www.SoldTiger.com opens at 10 a.m. (PT) on Monday, June 9 and closes in rapid succession at 10 a.m. (PT) on Tues., June 16. All bidders are required to register at SoldTiger.com prior to the sale.

Interested bidders can preview the gear online at soldtiger.com and/or make an appointment to see it in person on Mon., June 15, between 10 a.m. (PT) and 4 p.m. (PT) in North Hollywood, Calif. Tiger will limit the number of visitors for inventory inspections and space out appointments. All visitors must wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing rules.

