Surrogacy Market to Reach $201.40 Mn, Globally, by 2025 at 6.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Surrogacy Market by Type (Gestational Surrogacy and Traditional Surrogacy) and Technology (IVF with ICSI, IVF without ICSI, and IUI): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2016–2025." According to the report, the global surrogacy industry was estimated at $112.80 million in 2015, and is expected to hit $201.40 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2016 to 2025.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rise in the number of infertility cases across the world, increase in alcohol consumption leading to infertility issues, and surge in awareness regarding infertility treatment options fuel the growth of the global surrogacy market. On the other hand, impact of COVID-19 on the market and stringent regulations pertaining commercial surrogacy impede the growth to certain extent. However, rise in fertility tourism is expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 impact-

Surrogacy procedures always require plannings with established teams of lawyers, medical experts, insurance providers, etc. Also, it requires added steps needed to draw up a plan for any new surrogacy cycle. The outbreak of the pandemic has created an overall unprecedented situation, thereby impacting the global market to a significant extent.

Nevertheless, for surrogates who are already carrying and expecting deliveries soon have not been affected by the rules and dictums imposed by government bodies.

The gestational surrogacy segment to lead the trail by 2025-

Based on type, the gestational surrogacy segment contributed to 97% of the global surrogacy market revenue in 2015, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2025. The same segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the study period. This is due to the fact that gestational surrogacy has come out as the most widely performed type of surgery across the world.

The IVF with (ICSI) segment to maintain the lion's share-

Based on technique, the IVF with (ICSI) segment accounted for around three-fifths of the global surrogacy market share in 2015, and is anticipated to retain its top status till 2025. The same segment is also projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.3% throughout the forecast period. This is because IVF with ICSI is the most widely performed and preferred technique for surrogacy.

North America to remain lucrative in terms of revenue-

Based on geography, North America held the largest share in 2015, holding nearly half of the global surrogacy market. The same region would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.4% by 2025. This is attributed to increase in infertility related issues among married couples in this region.

Key players in the industry-

Houston Fertility Center

IVI RMA Global

Clinic Scanfert

Bourn Hall Fertility Clinic

Ovation Fertility

Growing Generations LLC.

New Hope Fertility Center

Extraordinary Conceptions

Care Fertility Group

NOVA IVI Fertility

