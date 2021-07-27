Surterre Properties Honors Orange County's Family Owned Businesses

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Orange County Business Journal has released the honorary nominees of the 2021 Family Owned Business Awards. As a brokerage founded by local entrepreneurs, Surterre has been focused on supporting the community and its fellow leaders from inception. Cultivating an environment that helps champion business development, Surterre's collective team has played a dynamic role in opening the doors of opportunity for individuals at various stages of their career. Many agents began at Surterre and soon curated groups consisting of family members or partners to strengthen their reach and grow to the next level of their careers.

Surterre Properties is proud to have these family owned business leaders at home within the brokerage:

Amanda, Pamela, and Jace Horton

Angela and Max Caliger

Bill and Kathy Fallon

Brandon Marchione , Emily Moon and Christina Fazzone

, and Brian and Jenn Thomas

Chris Moreno , Cassie Hammond

, Chris Valli , Sharon Valli , and Craig Valli

, , and Danielle Snyder Potter , Angeline Snyder , and Michael Snyder

, , and Doug and Loralie Dunlap

Ed and Laura Blatchford

Jacqueline and Bill Thompson

Jan Langford , Phil Langford and Lara Langford

, and Jim Kline and Lex Sarna

and John and Anne Hoover

Katie Rollins and Matt Spade

and Mele Brobeck and Momi Bartholomew

and Nancy and Mike Campbell

Rick Langevin and Gia Dalmacio

and Sahar Abtahi & Rod Simpson

& Shala Emdadi and Mark Ravanpak

and Wendy and Lynn Noah

"We value each of our team members and distinguished agents, while celebrating families and groups that have come together to help us bring more clients home,"–Kristine Smith, CMO, Surterre Properties.

About Surterre Properties: Surterre Properties was founded in 2006, offering clients a world-class, full-service real estate solution delivered by accomplished agents who are unwaveringly dedicated to their clients. Today, Surterre Properties encompasses more than 300 top-ranked real estate professionals, 30 staff members and three offices in Dana Point, Laguna Beach, and Newport Beach, as well as agent affiliates around the world. More: SurterreProperties.com

