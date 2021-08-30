Surterre Properties Opens Launch Pad in Dana Point

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolving to support the needs of their distinguished agents, Surterre Properties has opened a new office, aka launch pad, location. Located at 34183 Pacific Coast Highway, Suite B, in Dana Point, the state of the art launch pad features collaborative workspaces, private offices, and resources to help agents serve their clients well and maximize their time. Designed with innovative features wrapped in a modern aesthetic, the latest addition to Surterre's office portfolio is on trend with the future of workspace. As agents earn the trust of discerning clientele to bring them home, Surterre has earned the loyalty of agents who trust the forward-thinking brokerage to guide them into the next chapter of residential real estate.

"We are more excited than ever to be emerging into a time of elevated resources and support for our agents. We believe our signature launch pads are the collaborative workspaces of the future with endless possibilities."

-Kristine Smith, CMO, Surterre Properties

About Surterre Properties: Surterre Properties was founded in 2006, offering clients a world-class, full-service real estate solution delivered by accomplished agents who are unwaveringly dedicated to their clients. Today, Surterre Properties encompasses more than 300 top-ranked real estate professionals, 30 staff members and three offices in Dana Point, Laguna Beach, and Newport Beach, as well as agent affiliates around the world. More: SurterreProperties.com

