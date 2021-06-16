Surterre Properties Records Largest Sales Volume Since Inception

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrated for their commitment to excellence, Surterre Properties and their team of over 300 agents are thriving. Luxury property in California continues to be in high demand and Surterre's competitive technology resource center, in-house ad and creative agency, 24 / 7 transaction care, and on demand training department, allows the brokerage to support agents comprehensively. While it's nearly impossible to control external factors, it is possible to control internal factors, making the in-house resources at Surterre a trusted suite of services that provides both agents and clients with peace of mind. Representing first time home buyers, seasoned investors and celebrities, Surterre ensures that every client is met with the highest level of care throughout every aspect of the transaction. From smaller townhomes and condos to mega estates, Surterre has developed a thoughtful and intuitive platform to effectively market each distinct property.

Notable sales in 2021 have included:

2676 Bayshore Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92633: Closed March 5 th , 2021 at $33,200,000 . Surterre represented both buyers and sellers.

92633: Closed , 2021 at . Surterre represented both buyers and sellers. 6 Ritz Cove Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629: Closed March 15 th , 2021 at $14,250,000 . Surterre represented both buyers and sellers.

92629: Closed , 2021 at . Surterre represented both buyers and sellers. 17 Spike Moss , Irvine, CA 92603: Closed April 20 th, 2021 at $9,000,000 . Surterre represented both buyers and sellers.

"Our greatest asset is our people. We value our agents and staff, above all else. We have established agents with wide networks and knowledgeable staff who consistently put agents and their clients first. At the end of the day, this is still a relationship business." –Kristine Smith, CMO, Surterre Properties

About Surterre Properties: Surterre Properties was founded in 2006, offering clients a world-class, full-service real estate solution delivered by accomplished agents who are unwaveringly dedicated to their clients. Today, Surterre Properties encompasses more than 300 top-ranked real estate professionals, 50 staff members and three offices in Dana Point, Laguna Beach, and Newport Beach, as well as agent affiliates around the world. More: SurterreProperties.com

