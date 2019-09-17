Surveillance Radars (Land, Airborne, Naval, Space) Market by Application, Platform, Frequency Band, Dimension, Component - Global Forecast to 2025
DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surveillance Radars Market by Application (Commercial, National Security, Defense & Space), Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval, Space), Frequency Band (UHF & VHF; L; S; C; X; K, Ku, & Ka), Dimension, Component, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The surveillance radars market is projected to grow from USD 8.3 billion in 2019 to USD 11.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by various factors, such as the rising demand for air surveillance, border surveillance, and airport surveillance. Additionally, ongoing military modernization programs worldwide, development of advanced combat systems for improved situational awareness, and increasing defense expenditure of emerging countries are some of the other factors expected to fuel the market during the forecast period. However, complexity in integration and high operational cost are the major challenges for this market.
A surveillance radar is primarily used to scan 360 degrees at altitude and provide information on the range and altitude of an object. It is a system that detects the presence, direction, distance, and speed of aircraft, ships, and other objects, by sending out pulses of radio waves which are reflected off objects back to the source.
Leonardo S.p.A, (Italy), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Hensoldt (Germany), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), and Raytheon Company (US) are some of the leading players that manufacture advanced surveillance radars and multi-function radars for the naval, land, and airborne platforms.
These systems are flexible and reliable, which helps engage a wide range of targets with highly-advanced tracking and identification capabilities.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.4 Challenges
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Technology Trends
6.2.1 Disruptive Radar Technology
6.2.2 Conventional Radar Technology
6.3 Innovations and Patents Registrations
7 Surveillance Radars Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Battlefield Surveillance Radars
7.3 Ground-Based Air Surveillance Radars
7.4 Ground-Based Space Surveillance Radars
7.5 Coastal Surveillance Radars
7.6 Airport Surveillance Radars
7.7 Air to Ground Surveillance Radars
7.8 Airborne Maritime Surveillance Radars
7.9 Air-To-Air Surveillance Radars
7.10 Shipborne Air Surveillance Radars
7.11 Space-Based Synthetic Aperture Radars
8 Surveillance Radars Market, By Component
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Antenna
8.3 Transmitter
8.4 Receiver
8.5 Cameras
8.6 Digital Signal Processing
8.7 Duplexer
8.8 Power Amplifier
8.9 Others (GPS and Compass Batteries, Interface Unit, Stabilization System, Display)
9 Surveillance Radars Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Commercial
9.2.1 Airspace Monitoring & Surveillance
9.2.2 Airport Perimeter Security
9.2.3 Critical Infrastructures
9.2.4 Others
9.3 National Security
9.3.1 Border Surveillance
9.3.2 Search & Rescue
9.3.3 Isr
9.4 Defense & Space
9.4.1 Perimeter Security
9.4.2 Isr & Battlefield Surveillance
9.4.3 Military Space Assets & Hostile Satellites
9.4.4 Air Defense
10 Surveillance Radars Market, By Platform
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Land
10.2.1 Fixed Installation
10.2.1.1 Surveillance Towers
10.2.1.2 Buildings
10.2.2 Portable
10.2.2.1 Vehicle-Mounted
10.2.2.2 Man-Portable
10.3 Naval
10.3.1 Ships
10.3.2 Submarines
10.3.3 Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVS)
10.4 Airborne
10.4.1 Combat Aircraft
10.4.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)
10.4.3 Aerostats/Balloons
10.4 Space
11 Surveillance Radars Market, By Frequency Band
11.1 Introduction
11.2 UHF-& VHF- Bands
11.3 X-Band
11.4 C-Band
11.5 S-Band
11.6 L-Band
11.7 K-,/Ka-,/Ku- Band
12 Surveillance Radars Market, By Range
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Short-Range Surveillance Radars
12.3 Medium-Range Surveillance Radars
12.4 Long-Range Surveillance Radars
13 Surveillance Radars Market, By Dimension
13.1 Introduction
13.2 2D
13.3 3D
13.4 4D
14 Regional Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Competitive Analysis
15.3 Top Players Rank Analysis
15.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping
15.5 Competitive Scenario
16 Company Profiles
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Lockheed Martin Corporation
16.3 Leonardo S.P.A
16.4 Saab AB
16.5 Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd
16.6 Flir Systems, Inc
16.7 Harris Corporation
16.8 Raytheon Company
16.9 Navtech Radar Limited
16.10 GEM Elettronica
16.11 Terma
16.12 Detect, Inc
16.13 Thales Group
16.14 Elbit Systems Ltd
16.15 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd
