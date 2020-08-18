Surveillance Radars Market worth $11.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Surveillance Radars Market by Application (Commercial, National Security, Defense & Space), Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval, Space), Frequency Band (HF, UHF & VHF; L; S; C; X; Ku; Ka; Multi-bands), Dimension, Component, Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Surveillance Radars Market size is projected to grow from USD 8.0 billion in 2020 to USD 11.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2025. The market is driven by various factors, such as the advancement in border surveillance systems, ongoing military modernizations, demand for border surveillance, and the need for advanced air defense systems among others.

Ask for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=35330984

The Surveillance Radar market includes major players Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Hensoldt (Germany), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), and Leonardo S.p.A (Italy). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 could affect Surveillance Radar production by 3% to 5% globally in 2020.

Based on the application, the defense and space segment is expected to lead the surveillance radar market share during the forecast period.

Based on application, the surveillance radars market is projected to be led by the defense & space segment from 2020 to 2025. This segment is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the rising demand for 3D surveillance radars for air defense, need for surveillance radars for border protection and surveillance, need for airborne, drone-based surveillance radars for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), among others.

Long range radars segment is estimated to be the largest market share during the forecast period.

The long range radar is estimated to be the largest market sahre segment in the surveillance radar market. The growth of this segment can be attributed due to need of long range radars are used for long-distance tracking and accurate location. These radars are capable of engaging multiple targets simultaneously and can resist electronic jamming. For example, the range of SPS-48 land-based surveillance radar offered by L3Harris is estimated to have a range of 460 km, which can track multiple targets moving in any direction, at any speed.

Based on the Frequency, the X-band segment is expected to lead the surveillance radar market share during the forecast period.

Based on the frequency band, the X-band segment is expected to lead the surveillance radar market during the forecast period. The market for X-band surveillance radars is expected to grow during the forecast period due to its preference for military applications. X-band is reserved for government and military use. Several marine radars operate on X-band as it provides better target resolution, especially for long-range applications.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Surveillance Radars Market"

242 – Tables

55 – Figures

270 – Pages

Inquiry Before Buying:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=35330984

The market for surveillance radar in the North America is projected to grow at the highest market share during the forecast period

The North America region of the surveillance radar market has the highest market share during the forecast period. The surveillance radars market in the North American region is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period due to the ongoing modernizations of aircraft, ships, border surveillance systems, among others. According to an article published in by The Intercept on 25th August 2019, the US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) are planning to install 10 surveillance towers across the Arizona border under a USD 26 million contract with Elbit Systems (Israel). Cross-border conflicts, high illegal immigration rates, and drug trafficking have led to the US Homeland Security investing heavily in border security and detection systems. The US Customs and Border Protection has started installing surveillance towers across the Texas border.

The Surveillance Radar market includes major players Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Hensoldt (Germany), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), and Leonardo S.p.A (Italy) are some of the leading players operating in the Surveillance Radar market report.

Related Reports:

Military Radars Market by Component (Antenna, Transmitter, Receiver, Duplexer, Display, Digital Signal Processor), Platform (Land, Naval, Airborne, Space), End User, Type, Frequency Band, Dimension, Range, Application, & Region - Global Forecast to 2025

X-Band Radar Market by Application (Defense, Government, and Commercial), Type (Mobile, and Sea-based X-band Radar), Array (Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA), Passive Electronically Scanned Array (PESA), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/security-surveillance-radar-market.asp

Content Source : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/security-surveillance-radar.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets