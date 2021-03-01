Surveillance Secure Franchise Thriving Amid Covid-19 As Demand Rises

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Surveillance Secure – a security integrator that consults, designs, installs and supports a full range of enterprise grade technology for commercial clients – has seen demand rise for its services throughout Covid-19, with the corporate office posting double digit growth throughout 2020 as compared to 2019. To further add to the success of 2020, the brand opened its first franchise location in the Delaware Valley amid the pandemic. In 2021, the brand is looking to continue this momentum by awarding at least 10 new franchise agreements across the country, including in priority markets such as Texas, New York, Florida, Ohio, and Massachusetts.

A key factor of the model has been its ability to offer clients with monthly services. These services can range from remote systems upgrades, to video cloud storage, to on-site service and support. The ongoing service model that Surveillance Secure provides its clients with has been key to its success. The recurring revenue stream from providing monthly and regularly scheduled services for clients is also an attractive feature for potential franchisees and further showcases the uniqueness of the model.

"Throughout the pandemic, our concept exhibited incredible resiliency," stated Surveillance Secure CEO and founder Kim Hartman. "Not only did we survive Covid-19, we saw increased demand for our services. As businesses and organizations of all kinds continue to re-visit their security needs and protocols, demand for our expertise in consulting, designing, and installing commercial security technology will continue to rise."

Thus far in 2021, Surveillance Secure has expanded its presence to Colorado for the first time, which is owned and operated by military veteran Rebecca Resendes. The new location will service the Colorado Springs and Denver markets. As part of its continued effort to provide entrepreneurial opportunities to military veterans and law enforcement, Surveillance Secure also announced that it will invest 10% of their franchise fee back into the franchisee's local digital advertising efforts.

The Covid-19 pandemic has created further demand for commercial security technology as businesses and organizations realize the versatility that security systems provide. Technology such as thermal cameras, no-touch access controls, and video analytics have played a key role in helping businesses create solutions to Covid-19 problems and have helped business owners, facilities managers, and security personnel protect employees and customers and develop plans to enable them to safely reopen and operate safely. Additionally, spurred by the violence at the Capitol building in early January, more businesses are reviewing their current security systems than ever before, which has positioned Surveillance Secure for incredible growth.

Surveillance Secure has been a proven security industry leader since 2006, serving commercial clients in six states, including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, Virginia and Washington D.C. The rapidly expanding franchise services the electronic security needs of commercial, retail, education and government clients with security cameras, access control systems, alarm and video monitoring solutions, electronic gates and video image analytic software. The brand provides the latest surveillance and access control technology and ongoing support for all installation projects and cameras that meet the requirements and timelines of end users.

"The economic challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic show a continuously growing dependence on the electronic security technology that Surveillance Secure provides," added Hartman. "The demand for these systems will continue to rise, and our franchisees are uniquely positioned to serve the increased need for these services."

About Surveillance Secure

Founded in 2006 and franchising since 2019, Surveillance Secure is a security integrator that brings a full range of enterprise grade security technology to its clients. The brand consults, designs, installs and supports clients by helping provide them with operational insight and business solutions. The brand currently has two locations and operates in six states. For more information about Surveillance Secure, please visit: https://surveillancesecure.com/

