Survey & Ballot Systems Wins BoardRoom Magazine 'Excellence in Achievement' Award

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Survey & Ballot Systems is pleased to announce that for the second year running, its myDirectVote product has been honored by BoardRoom magazine with an "Excellence in Achievement" award.

2020 BoardRoom Magazine Award

The "Excellence in Achievement" awards are the private club industry's only awards recognizing club business partners. Industry peers and experts review and select each winner to recognize outstanding suppliers and consultants representing various aspects of course and club operations. The 2020 winners are announced in the November/December issue of BoardRoom magazine. Survey & Ballot Systems was selected for best Election Management System, and for exhibiting overall excellence in its respective field, achievements, innovation, vision for future growth and continued impact on private club operations.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to work with and serve many clubs across the country and appreciate each and every one of our partnerships with these fantastic organizations," said Pete J. Westerhaus, Survey & Ballot Systems account manager and lead myDirectVote specialist. "On behalf of our entire team at Survey & Ballot Systems, we are honored to accept this award and take great pride in knowing that clubs turn to SBS for our trusted, secure and industry-leading voting solution."

myDirectVote is the fast, secure, easy-to-use online voting app for elections of up to 5,000 voters. The technology is used by clubs, associations, co-ops, homeowners associations, credit unions and other member organizations around the world. Many organizations utilize SBS' myDirectVote solution to streamline elections and improve voter turnout.

Survey & Ballot Systems has worked with the world's top member-based organizations to plan and manage voting needs for over 30 years. From traditional mail-in ballot elections and telephone voting to hybrid voting systems and online voting, SBS is the trusted third-party partner to run the voting process or provide everything needed for a successful self-administered online election.

