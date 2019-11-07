Survey: 2 In 5 Workers Lose Interest In Job Offer If Employer Won't Negotiate Beyond Salary

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiring job candidates in a tight labor market often requires sweetening the pot with nonmonetary perks, and new research from global staffing firm Robert Half confirms it. Forty-three percent of workers surveyed admitted they've lost interest in a position when the company wasn't willing to negotiate elements beyond salary. Robert Half also surveyed finance executives on the topic, and nearly all (98%) said their companies are open to some back-and-forth with candidates on job offers: 63% are willing to talk about compensation, and many are also prepared to discuss professional development and training reimbursement (52%), benefits (47%) and remote work or scheduling arrangements (45%).

Workers were asked, "Have you ever rejected or lost interest in a job offer because the company was unwilling to negotiate elements beyond salary (e.g., job title, perks and benefits, professional development)?" Their responses:*

Yes 43% No 37% I've never negotiated after receiving a job offer 21%

101%



*Responses do not total 100 percent due to rounding.

CFOs were asked, "In which areas, if any, are you willing to be flexible when negotiating with job candidates?" Their responses:**

Salary 63% Professional development and training reimbursement 52% Benefits 47% Remote work or scheduling arrangements 45% Job title 38% I'm unwilling to negotiate with job candidates 2%



**Multiple responses were permitted.

"In today's competitive hiring market, employers must go the extra mile to land their first-choice candidates," said Steve Saah, executive director of Robert Half Finance & Accounting, a division of Robert Half focused on recruitment for full-time hiring needs. "If managers are unwilling to bend on elements beyond compensation, they risk watching top applicants walk away."

Saah added, "Employers should aim for productive job offer discussions that include perks and benefits to reach an agreement that helps both the team and candidate."

About the Research

The online surveys of workers and CFOs were developed by Robert Half and conducted by independent research firms. They include responses from more than 1,000 workers 18 years of age or older and employed in office environments in the United States, and more than 1,000 CFOs in the United States at companies with 20 or more employees.

