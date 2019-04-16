Survey: 43 Percent Of Companies Are Getting Employee Recognition Right

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Are today's workers getting the recognition they deserve? About four in 10 senior managers (43 percent) think so, new research from staffing firm OfficeTeam shows. But 58 percent of survey respondents indicated their organization could do a better job of celebrating employees' successes.

A new OfficeTeam survey finds less than half of senior managers think their company's employee recognition efforts are very effective. View this infographic for the research findings: https://www.roberthalf.com/blog/management-tips/employee-recognition-done-right.

With Administrative Professionals Week approaching, on April 21-27, many support staff may be wondering if they'll receive special acknowledgement for their contributions. The odds are in their favor: Eight in 10 senior managers said their company coordinates some form of employee recognition during the event, with office celebrations and gifts being the most popular methods.

View an infographic about employee recognition trends.

Senior managers were asked, "How effective do you think your company is at recognizing employees for good performance?" Their responses:

Very effective 43% Somewhat effective 44% Not too effective 11% Not at all effective 3%

101%*

*Responses do not total 100 percent due to rounding.

Senior managers were also asked, "How does your company typically recognize administrative staff during Administrative Professionals Week?" Their responses:*

Organize a celebration or lunch at work 43% Offer a present (e.g., flowers, gift card) 40% Praise them during a staff meeting or other public forum 35% Provide a handwritten thank-you note 27% Bring in an educational guest speaker 14% Do not recognize administrative staff 20%

*Multiple responses were permitted.

Additional findings:

Among the 28 U.S. cities in the survey, senior managers in Miami , Washington, D.C. , Dallas and Los Angeles think their organizations are doing the best job at recognizing employees. Respondents in Boston , Salt Lake City and Des Moines said their companies are least successful.

, , and think their organizations are doing the best job at recognizing employees. Respondents in , and said their companies are least successful. Midsize firms (500 to 999 employees) are most effective at rewarding staff, according to the research; small firms (20 to 49 employees) have the greatest room for improvement.

Companies in Miami , Houston , Austin and Philadelphia are the biggest Administrative Professionals Week celebrators. Those in Boston , Salt Lake City and Seattle organize the fewest activities.

"There's no such thing as too much employee recognition," said Stephanie Naznitsky, executive director of OfficeTeam. "Whether it's a quick high-five in the hallway or a leisurely lunch at a local restaurant, it's important for managers to show appreciation to the people who make their organizations successful."

Naznitsky added, "Rewarding top performers is especially important in today's talent-short market. If employees don't feel valued at work, there's a good chance they'll pursue other opportunities, which can lead to a drop in team productivity and morale."

For ideas on showing appreciation to staff during Administrative Professionals Week or year-round, view a tip sheet of 20 Easy Recognition Tips to Help Employees Work Happy.

About the Research

The online survey was developed by OfficeTeam and conducted by an independent research firm. It includes responses from more than 2,800 senior managers at companies with 20 or more employees in 28 major U.S. cities.

About OfficeTeam

OfficeTeam, a Robert Half company, is the nation's leading staffing service specializing in the temporary placement of highly skilled office and administrative support professionals. The company has 300 locations worldwide. For additional information, visit roberthalf.com/officeteam. Follow roberthalf.com/officeteam/blog for career and management advice.

SOURCE OfficeTeam

Related Links

http://www.officeteam.com

