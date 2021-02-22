Survey: 48% Know Someone Aged 65+ Who Has Had Difficulty Getting COVID-19 Vaccine

48% of respondents know someone 65+ that has had difficulty signing up to receive the vaccine

GETTING VACCINATED

Our nation's most vulnerable population are eligible to be vaccinated, but not all have found it easy. 48% of respondents say they know someone over the age of 65 that has had difficulty signing up to receive the vaccine. Two-thirds (68%) are waiting their turn, saying they will be getting the vaccine as soon as they are eligible to do so. A majority don't think the vaccine means the end of the pandemic. A whopping 86% say people who are vaccinated should continue to wear masks and social distance. 64% say they would get tested for COVID-19 more frequently if they could do it at home.

HEALTH INSURANCE IS A PRIORITY DURING COVID-19

Having health insurance during COVID-19 is a priority for most, but sadly, many have found themselves uninsured during the pandemic. More than 1 in 4 (27%) say they have or know someone who has lost their health insurance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet nearly half (46%) don't know what health insurance options are available to them should they find themselves uninsured. The government has opened a special ACA enrollment period from now through May 15. One-third (33%) of those surveyed said they will or know someone that will be taking advantage of the new ACA special enrollment period. Health insurance is so important to those currently employed, that 51% would think twice about switching jobs right now because of health insurance.

PANDEMIC FATIGUE & EMPLOYMENT

The pandemic has 54% of those surveyed experiencing "pandemic fatigue". (51%) admitting they have had to take at least one "mental health day" during the pandemic. Three in ten (30%) of those currently employed say they are actively looking for a new job. However, respondents were split on how they feel about working from home. 50% of those working from home are finding it hard to manage a work life balance. On the flip side, 79% say that working from home has been better for their overall mental health. In fact, 52% like working from home so much, they would take a pay cut to permanently continue doing so. One thing is sure, everyone still needs a vacation. 59% are still taking vacation days even though they are working from home. 36% need a break so bad, they are planning a big vacation regardless of when it's safe to travel. And 76% of those planning a vacation have already chosen where they want to go!

Other Findings:

METHODOLOGY:

The survey of 1,000 Adults was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen from February 11-15, 2021. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied to the overall sample and lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation's population. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. Margin of Sampling Error: +/- 3.1 percentage points (for full sample)

ABOUT HEALTHINSURANCE.COM:

Healthinsurance.com combines the nation's leading health insurance carriers and advanced technology to offer a suite of private insurance solutions and Medicare plan options. In just a few clicks, our website provides consumers the ability to access powerful online comparison tools and educational resources that enable efficient self-guided navigation of available health insurance and Medicare options. For more information, visit healthinsurance.com .

