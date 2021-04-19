Survey: 56% Say COVID-19 Is Never Going Away

56% think COVID-19 is never going away

LIFE IN THE "NEW NORMAL"

76% have already received or plan to soon receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Of the remaining 24%, nearly 6 in 10 (59%) say they are afraid of the COVID-19 vaccine. The reason for this fear according to 50% is because of the side effects and 20% say it's because of how fast the vaccine was created. Despite the vaccine, 67% think it's too soon to drop mask mandates. 59% are in favor of some kind of vaccine passport. Mask or no mask, vaccine or no vaccine, nearly two-thirds (62%) in this "new normal" are afraid to cough or sneeze in public even if it's not because they have COVID-19.

PANDEMIC LIFE SILVER LININGS

There have been some pandemic life positives; 91% say they will miss some aspect of pandemic life. When asked what they will miss most, the top ranked response was family time, with 49% saying that's what they'll miss most. 41% say they'll miss wearing only casual clothes. 4 in 10 say they will miss multi-tasking and getting household chores done during work hours. It's not just housework being fit in during work hours, 36% say they will miss working out during work hours. 34% of all respondents say they have done some kind of virtual workout during the pandemic. Consumers liked it so much, 61% will continue with virtual workouts even post-pandemic.

HEALTH INSURANCE COVERAGE

While 94% of our respondents say they currently have some kind of health insurance, it's been a rocky year for most. 45% say they have or know someone who has lost their health insurance during the pandemic. 46% don't know their health insurance options should they lose their coverage. That's a slight improvement from the 56% that said they didn't know their options in April 2020 . One thing a majority (75%) agree on, is that the Medicare age eligibility should be lowered from 65 to 60.

INTEGRATING TELEMEDICINE IN THE "NEW NORMAL"

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, only 2 in 10 had tried telemedicine. 47% said in April 2020 that they intended on using telemedicine. In this April 2021 healthinsurance.com survey, 50% of respondents say they have used telemedicine during the pandemic. 59% have received information about telemedicine from their insurance company; that's up 111% since April 2020. One thing is sure, virtual doctor visits are here to stay; 75% say they will continue using Telemedicine even once the pandemic is over.

PAYING THE BILLS

While there was a slight increase in those able to pay their monthly bills this April from one year ago. The saving for an emergency hasn't improved. 46% say they don't have enough money saved to cover medical costs should they come down with an illness like COVID-19. In fact, 49% would think twice about seeking medical care right now because of cost, that's up 7% since April 2020.

LIFE INSURANCE LIFELINE

The COVID-19 pandemic unfortunately has had many thinking about what would happen to their family in the event of death. 58% of our respondents say they currently have life insurance. Of those with life insurance, 18% first purchased a life insurance plan during the COVID-19 pandemic. An additional 20% added more coverage to their life insurance policy because of COVID-19.

METHODOLOGY:

The survey of 1,000 Adults was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen from April 11-13, 2021. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied to the overall sample and lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation's population. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. Margin of Sampling Error: +/- 3.1 percentage points (for full sample)

