Survey: 77 Percent Of Creative Managers Say Their Companies Are Transparent About Pay

Advertising and marketing hiring managers were asked to describe their company's current approach to open salary policies, as well as what they think it should be:

Transparency level What

organizations

offer What

managers

want Full transparency: Salaries for every employee are available to people within and outside the organization. 34% 37% Near full transparency: Salaries for every employee are available only to people within the organization. 23% 29% Partial transparency: Salaries for select positions are available to people within and outside the organization but are not associated with specific employees. 20% 23% No transparency 23% 11%

View an infographic about open salary policy trends.

"Salary is top of mind for most employees and job seekers, and they're doing their research to ensure they're being paid fairly," said Diane Domeyer, executive director of The Creative Group. "Companies are becoming more willing to share compensation information in an effort to demonstrate an organizational culture of fairness and trust and boost recruitment and retention."

Domeyer added, "Regardless of a firm's stance on open pay policies, employers should benchmark salary trends regularly. Highly skilled workers are in strong demand and short supply, and they won't hesitate to make a career move if a better opportunity comes along."

Managers Are OK Talking About Their Pay

The research also reveals most creative managers are open to discussing compensation with people inside and outside their organization. Seventy percent of respondents said they'd be at least somewhat comfortable sharing their salary with coworkers if asked. And nearly an equal number said the same of professional (68 percent) and personal (69 percent) contacts outside the company. Managers were most opposed to disclosing pay details with direct reports.

About the Research

The online survey was developed by The Creative Group and conducted by a leading independent research firm. It is based on responses from more than 400 advertising and marketing hiring decision makers who work full time at agencies with 20 or more employees or companies with 100 or more employees in the United States.

About The Creative Group

The Creative Group (TCG) specializes in connecting creative, digital, marketing, advertising and public relations talent with the best companies on a project, contract-to-hire and full-time basis. For more information, including job hunting services and candidate portfolios, visit roberthalf.com/creativegroup.

SOURCE The Creative Group

Related Links

http://www.creativegroup.com

