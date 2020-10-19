Survey: Bribes for Ballots? Americans Deeply Divided on Value of Voting

46.5% DON'T CARE, 5.0% ARE FOR CASH BRIBES, 3.4% WOULD EVEN OFFER 'ROMANTIC' BRIBES

WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - To capture the vote casting concerns of the nation, Glimpse Social (a non-partisan, free mobile app designed to empower Americans to share vital information on COVID safety, line lengths, security and wait times at over 230k* polling places) surveyed 1000 random Americans on the barriers and challenges that would keep them, their friends and loved ones from casting their votes. To further help Americans plan out their voting day, all polling locations will be automatically pre-pinned in the Glimpse app so anyone can drop their own pin to get current on-site information from other voters.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE SURVEY – NATIONAL:

1) BENIGN BRIBES FOR BALLOTS? Nearly half of Americans (46%) say they care enough to bribe their friends and family to vote. 20.5% of Americans are willing to use guilt, 10.5% would use reverse psychology, 6.6% would use a food or baking bribe, 5.0% would be comfortable with a 'cash bribe' and, 3.4% would go as far as deploying a 'romantic' bribe.

Men were twice as likely to offer a romantic bribe (66.4%) to get their friends and loved ones to the polls as women (33.6%.) Women favored using a food bribe (61.3%) significantly more than men (38.5%.) Men were also more on board with cash bribes. (55.2% vs 44.8% of women.)

2) COVID EXPOSURE COULD KEEP VOTERS AWAY ON ELECTION DAY: Exposure to COVID (32.1%) was, by far the biggest barrier for respondents to vote in 2020. Americans were also concerned about huge lineups (14.5%) Work- related concerns (7.9%) and arranging childcare (5.8%).

"It's no wonder that with the huge lines and hours-long waits they've seen in the past, Americans are wondering how they can vote safety on November 3rd," said Jonathan Baldock, Founder of Glimpse Social. "We want to empower every American with a safe and stress-free voting day by giving them access to see the current COVID, wait time and safety situation at every polling place across the country through our free app."

3) AMERICAN APATHY: Asked why they thought some Americans might choose not to vote this year, respondents speculated, 'they don't believe their vote will make a difference (29.4%), followed by, 'they don't want to vote for either candidate' (25.9%.) Another theory was laziness (19.9%.)

Women were significantly more cynical about 'not wanting to vote for either candidate', 61.1% vs 38.9% of men. Men were significantly more concerned about Americans being 'lazy' with voting, 61.1% vs 38.9%.

4) A PATTERN OF PESSIMISM: Surprisingly, asked how far they would go to ensure their friends and family vote in the 2020 election, nearly half (46.5%) said that 'they don't care.'

28.1% said being 'not interested' was their biggest barrier to voting in the past, followed by health reasons (23.0%.)

5) AMERICANS ARE 17X MORE WORRIED ABOUT DEMOCRATS MAKING IT OUT TO VOTE:

Asked who they are the most concerned will not vote this year, Americans said 'Democrats' (21.5%,) second only to friends at 29.5%. By contrast, only 1.1% were concerned about Republicans voting.

Along gender lines, women were the most worried about their siblings, not voting (58.0%) and men were the most concerned about their friends, not voting (55.6%.)

