Survey: COVID-19 Pandemic Is Advancing Healthcare Technology

In a health pandemic, 83% are more aware of their health and the health of those around them because of COVID-19. And that's because COVID-19 has personally affected so many. 68% said that they have or know someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Tragically, nearly 4 in 10 said they knew someone who passed away from the COVID-19 virus. There is a glimmer of hope on the horizon with the vaccine rollout; two-thirds said they will get the COVID-19 vaccine once available to them.

COVID-19 HEALTH TECHNOLOGY BOOM

64% think that COVID-19 has advanced healthcare technology and they are embracing it. 81% of those who have used telemedicine during the pandemic, said they will continue doing so once the pandemic is over. That's a 35% increase from just six months ago.

FOCUSING ON PERSONAL HEALTH AND HEALTH INSURANCE IN 2021

The pandemic has many making their health a priority. 26% said they made changes to their health insurance for 2021, with the biggest reported change being increased coverage. The pandemic is also changing the way people work out. 36% said they have purchased in-home exercise equipment during the pandemic. An additional 42% said they have been doing virtual workouts.

METHODOLOGY:

The survey of 1,000 Adults was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen from January 12-14, 2021. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied to the overall sample and lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation's population. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. Margin of Sampling Error: +/- 3.1 percentage points (for full sample)

